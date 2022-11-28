ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Men's Health

Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Business Insider

The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday bundle sale includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. One of the best gaming deals you can grab this Cyber Monday is a special deal on Nintendo's wildly popular Switch console. Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
SPY

Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
BHG

Sale Alert! Amazon Slashed Vacuum Prices for Cyber Monday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop

Cyber Monday is officially here, and that means the height of the deals has also arrived. While you’re exploring new decor, updated kitchen must-haves, and cozy finds to keep you warm throughout the winter, don’t forget to check in on your floorcare essentials, like your vacuum. Today is one of the top days to score some of the lowest prices of the season on vacuums, and Amazon is definitely up to the challenge.
NBC News

10 Cyber Monday deals at their lowest price ever — and they all make great gifts

Cyber Monday is almost over, but the deals are still available for now. And if you’re planning to knock out all your holiday gift shopping, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on giftable must-haves during the event. Some of these sales run through the end of the week (some experts call the timeframe between Cyber Monday and the following Friday Cyber Week). All of these products below are at their lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to cross some giftees off your list.
CNET

81+ Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More

It's Cyber Monday and that can only mean one thing: more deals! With huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and many other stores, there are major discounts to be found. And if you're wanting to make your budget stretch further, we've dug up some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less, whether you're shopping for tech, toys, your home, or fashion and beauty staples.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
CNET

Cyber Monday Is Tomorrow: Get These Deals for Under $50 Now

Cyber Monday is just hours away, which means you can expect even more deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers than you've already seen during the Cyber Week shopping event. You'll find discounts on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon and Belkin, along with things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers and popular toys -- all for $50 or less.
CNET

Cyber Monday 'Deals' We Can't Let You Waste Money On (And What to Buy Instead)

Last call for Cyber Monday deals. As the clock winds down on the biggest online shopping day of the year, you may be tempted to click that "buy" button before you really do your research. That's what we're here for. We've scoured Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more, so we know a good deal -- and a dud -- when we see one.

