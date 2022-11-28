Read full article on original website
Sight and Sound Theatre: ‘Moses’ Takes the Stage in 2023familyfunpa.comLancaster, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
roi-nj.com
New lease, anchor extension continue momentum at Levin-managed center in Pa.
A period of steady transactional activity at High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has recently seen a new commitment with athletic shoe and apparel franchise Fleet Feet (2,700 square feet) and a long-term lease extension with junior anchor Christmas Tree Shops (35,000 square feet), according to a Monday announcement from Levin Management Corp.
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
lebtown.com
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta changes ownership after 29 years in business
Pucillo’s Pizza & Pasta, at 1032 South 5th Ave., served its customers from Lebanon County and beyond for the last time on Nov. 1. And it was business as usual for Pucillo’s until they closed their doors. Between settlement and packing up, Siobhan Pucillo-Hetrick, former owner of the...
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Shelves in the meat room are disorganized. Personal items should be stored properly and obsolete items should be removed from the area. 7 – 102.11 Common Name-Working Containers. Working containers taken from bulk supplies, were not properly marked...
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse
Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
theburgnews.com
New Energy, New Cumberland: Revitalization efforts are creating a buzz in the riverside borough
New Cumberland has a new identity. A brightly colored logo proclaiming, “New Cumberland Borough: Old Town, New Energy” is coming to banners and flags, signs, borough newsletters and “everywhere we can put it,” said Valerie Copenhaver, the Cumberland County borough’s first-ever director of community and economic development.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
lebtown.com
City did not remove plaque honoring firefighter Tim Stine, officials say
Recent social media posts accusing the City of Lebanon of taking down a plaque honoring Tim Stine, the firefighter who perished in a HACC fire over 30 years ago, are mistaken, say city officials. Stine lost his life on Nov. 13, 1990, while fighting the massive downtown blaze that destroyed...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Red Cross responding to support residents at central Pa. building collapse
The American Red Cross is mobilizing to support residents of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon, at the request of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services. Residents from all 30 units of the building were evacuated late Monday after a water main break...
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
WGAL
Water main break displaces residents in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — A water main break at a Lebanon apartment complex has displaced residents. The American Red Cross is working to support residents of the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 Block of Chestnut Street, Lebanon. According to the Red Cross, residents from all 30 units of the...
