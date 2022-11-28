Read full article on original website
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
Wednesday Tips
Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
Thursday Tips
Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the daughter of Walk In The Park is a half-sister to 2016 Irish National winner Rogue Angel, so she should come into her own over fences and when given the chance to go further. Her only run in public to date came at Chepstow in October in a mares' bumper and she looked in a different league to her 13 opponents.
Jason Doyle: Ipswich Witches re-sign former world champion for 2023
Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season. The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75. The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue...
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash
A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
Howden Long Walk Hurdle: Staying star Paisley Park on target for third Ascot Grade One title
Paisley Park will bid for a third Howden Long Walk Hurdle title when he lines up at Ascot on December 17. The popular 10-year-old was involved in one of the races of the season when beaten a neck by old adversary Champ in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton 'so proud' as his X44 team beats Nico Rosberg's to 2022 title
Lewis Hamilton's X44 team have taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula 1 team-mate and rival Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend. Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third...
Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown
Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Greatgadian backed to extend unbeaten all-weather record at Lingfield
An excellent and well-subscribed mid-week Lingfield all-weather card is where Declan Rix goes for Wednesday’s Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing. Sadly, we have no National Hunt action on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, but we do have a well-supported nine-race card at Lingfield getting underway at 11.25am.
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building
Eddie Jones' England floundering after worst year since 2008. For all of England head coach Jones' statements that his side are building towards next autumn's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, rounding off 2022 with such a meek defeat at home to a 14-man South Africa was never something that was going to pass by unnoticed.
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
