SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Lime Avenue looked a mare of some potential when winning on her racecourse debut and she can follow up in the Merry Wincanton Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Wincanton. Owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the daughter of Walk In The Park is a half-sister to 2016 Irish National winner Rogue Angel, so she should come into her own over fences and when given the chance to go further. Her only run in public to date came at Chepstow in October in a mares' bumper and she looked in a different league to her 13 opponents.
BBC

Jason Doyle: Ipswich Witches re-sign former world champion for 2023

Former world champion Jason Doyle has re-signed for Ipswich Witches ahead of the 2023 UK speedway season. The 37-year-old Australian was the club's leading scorer in 2022 with 172 at an average of 10.75. The Witches reached the Premiership play-offs this year but were beaten by eventual champions Belle Vue...
The Independent

‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash

A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
worldboxingnews.net

Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV

The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
The Independent

What time does England vs Wales kick off?

England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports

Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown

Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
SkySports

Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'

Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.

