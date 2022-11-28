Read full article on original website
Related
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost
The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
coinjournal.net
Will CELR rally higher following Celer Network’s new transaction milestone?
CELR is up by 1% in the last 24 hours, underperforming compared to the broader market. The token could rally higher after the Celer Network reached $11.5 billion in cross-chain transaction volume. The broader cryptocurrency market could reach the $850 billion market cap soon. CELR underperforms against the broader market.
securities.io
“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live
‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin price: where next after the 38% rally in the last seven days?
DOGE has added nearly 40% to its value after Twitter payment speculation. Dogecoin is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies over the past seven days. The leading meme token could move toward the $0.110 resistance level in the near term. DOGE, the native token of the Dogecoin network,...
coinjournal.net
Cardano hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?
Cardano native token lost 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the highest level of assets minted on the blockchain. ADA remains on a downtrend and could find lower levels. The number of assets minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a new milestone of 7,055,456. The increase in the native assets comes after the Vasil hard fork in September. It shows the impact the upgrade has played on attracting users to the Cardano blockchain.
coinjournal.net
FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live
FTM has been the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. The rally comes after Fantom announced its integration with Ledger Live. FTM could rally toward the $0.270 resistance level in the near term. Fantom integrates with Ledger Live. FTM, the native...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
coinjournal.net
Has ApeCoin turned bullish after weekly 25% gains?
ApeCoin token has registered 25% gains in the past one week. Bored Ape NFTs continue to attract high prices amid a prolonged crypto winter. APE could stay bullish up to the 50-day MA or descending trendline. With gains of 25% in a week, ApeCoin (APE/USD) is among the top 3...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm That’s Outperformed the Market Favors Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Above All Crypto Assets for the First Time
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
coinjournal.net
Is selling now overdone for the Compound token?
The Compound token has been stable after a bear market. Prolonged crypto winter and liquidity issues facing crypto firms remain a threat. COMP token could accelerate weakness if buying strength remains weak. The Compound token (COMP/USD) looked poised for a sustained recovery in June. Since recovering from the June bottom...
coinjournal.net
Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the leading decentralised exchanges and have been performing well today. BNB is underperforming today but could rally higher over the coming days. The total crypto market cap could reach the $900 billion mark in the near term. The cryptocurrency market is trading in...
coinjournal.net
Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shed Gains as Metacade Presale Attracts Investors
Despite the cryptocurrency bear market, there were some flashes of hope for the major coins. Traders had high expectations with the Ethereum Merge and that helped to spur gains in Ethereum Classic (ETC). For Ripple (XRP) it was the potential end to the long-running SEC court case that has affected the price. Meanwhile, investors looking for something new are snapping up Metacade throughout the project’s presale. The MCADE utility token will provide loads of features like play-to-earn (P2E) and metaverse themes to supercharge future growth.
coinjournal.net
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of BTC before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin could undergo another Capitulation event around Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating but lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping below the crucial $19,000 level? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to undergo one capitulation event before a price reversal. Cowen examines the historical patterns to explain when this is likely to occur.
Comments / 0