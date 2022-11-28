Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’
Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'
Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
msn.com
The love story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, from beginning to end
Slide 1 of 29: Hollywood is known for two things: movies and divorces. One of its best-known couples, Brangelina, is an infamous example. Twelve years together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had two years of marriage and six children between them. The coupling and uncoupling of Brangelina. Hollywood is known...
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 18th Birthday With Sweet Tribute
Time moves faster than a runaway bride. Need proof? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18 years old on Nov. 28, and the Oscar winner celebrated the major milestone with a touching Instagram tribute. "18," she captioned a throwback photo of her and her kids when they were babies....
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million
Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details. Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million. Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former...
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How Dad Johnny & Her Mom Protected Her From Their Fame As She Grew Up
Lily-Rose Depp admitted that her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis did their best in giving her and her brother Jack as normal of an upbringing as they could. The Idol actress, 23, opened up about how Johnny, 59, and Vanessa, 49, raised her and her brother, 20, in a new interview with Elle published on Wednesday, November 16.
Breaking A Sweat! Ben Affleck Plays Basketball With Son Samuel After Wife Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Taking His Last Name
Ben Affleck showed off his basketball skills over the weekend. On Saturday, November 12, the Batman star was seen shooting hoops with his 10-year-old son, Samuel, at a park in Beverly Hills after wife Jennifer Lopez opened up about blending their families. Article continues below advertisement. Affleck looked better than...
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Releasing a Memoir in Late 2023? Brad Pitt’s Ex-wife Allegedly Will Discuss Their Failed Marriage, Actor’s Affair With Angelina Jolie
Jennifer Aniston recently made headlines after she broke her silence regarding the long-standing rumors that she refused to give Brad Pitt a child. The Friends star revealed that this wasn't the case, and she also said that she went through fertility treatments but never had the opportunity to get pregnant.
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie Gigli
Jennifer Lopez also identified her 2006 biopic El Cantante, in which she starred with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, as her most underrated movie Jennifer Lopez wants to revisit Gigli, her critically panned 2003 film with Ben Affleck. In Vogue's "73 Questions" video with the singer/actress, interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez about her film and television roles. At one point, he asked which project she would want to make a sequel to, to which she responded with a smile, "Gigli." "Critically acclaimed!" Sabia joked, as Lopez laughed. "Who has made you...
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Corydon Times-Republican
Bob Dylan's 'regret' over 'error in judgment' in book signing row
Bob Dylan has offered his 'deepest regrets' to fans over an 'error in judgment' which led to a row over 'hand-signed' copies of his new book which were actually autographed using a machine which replicated the star's scrawl.
Starring in Love Actually was 'psychotic', Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant say
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant have revealed what they really think about starring in Love Actually, Richard Curtis’ classic 2003 Christmas film.The actors star as Karen, wife to Harry (Alan Rickman), and the British prime minister respectively in a film that follows several different love stories.As part of Diane Sawyer’s ABC special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later on Tuesday, 29 November, the pair spoke about what it was like to appear in the beloved movie.“It was a bit psychotic,” Grant admitted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesLove Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesLove Actually stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reunite for anniversary special
Comments / 0