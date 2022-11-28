ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
Brad Pitt calls Clint Eastwood-style manliness ‘exhausting’

Actor Brad Pitt took some heat on Twitter recently for calling old-school versions of masculinity, like those often associated with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, “exhausting” after wearing a skirt to a red carpet premiere. The brown linen skirt swayed around the Hollywood icon’s knees when he walked a...
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt 'Left' Her Because She 'Wouldn't Give Him a Kid'

Jennifer Aniston shared the truth of a longstanding rumor about her and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Allure published on Nov. 9, the actress called out a perception that she was "selfish" in her relationship with Pitt, 58, which led to the marriage's dissolution."I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point." The Friends alum said it was "really hard" to deal with the public speculation about her private life. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said.
The love story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, from beginning to end

Slide 1 of 29: Hollywood is known for two things: movies and divorces. One of its best-known couples, Brangelina, is an infamous example. Twelve years together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had two years of marriage and six children between them. The coupling and uncoupling of Brangelina. Hollywood is known...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'

The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie Gigli

Jennifer Lopez also identified her 2006 biopic El Cantante, in which she starred with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, as her most underrated movie Jennifer Lopez wants to revisit Gigli, her critically panned 2003 film with Ben Affleck. In Vogue's "73 Questions" video with the singer/actress, interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez about her film and television roles. At one point, he asked which project she would want to make a sequel to, to which she responded with a smile, "Gigli." "Critically acclaimed!" Sabia joked, as Lopez laughed. "Who has made you...
Bob Dylan's 'regret' over 'error in judgment' in book signing row

Bob Dylan has offered his 'deepest regrets' to fans over an 'error in judgment' which led to a row over 'hand-signed' copies of his new book which were actually autographed using a machine which replicated the star's scrawl.
Starring in Love Actually was 'psychotic', Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant say

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant have revealed what they really think about starring in Love Actually, Richard Curtis’ classic 2003 Christmas film.The actors star as Karen, wife to Harry (Alan Rickman), and the British prime minister respectively in a film that follows several different love stories.As part of Diane Sawyer’s ABC special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later on Tuesday, 29 November, the pair spoke about what it was like to appear in the beloved movie.“It was a bit psychotic,” Grant admitted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesLove Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hatesLove Actually stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reunite for anniversary special

