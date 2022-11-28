Read full article on original website
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
Corydon Times-Republican
Millie Bobby Brown wants Elona Holmes to be the role model she 'never' had as a kid
Millie Bobby Brown wants Elona Holmes to be the role model she 'never' had as a kid. 'Enola Holmes' actress Millie Bobby Brown "never" had female role models she could directly relate to on screen.
Will Smith was 'going through something' when he hit Chris Rock
Will Smith was 'going through something' when he hit Chris Rock. 'Emancipation' star Will Smith insists he was "going through something" when he struck Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film
Hugh Jackman felt late dad's presence on set of new film. Hugh Jackman "felt the presence" of his late father on the set of 'The Son' during one particularly challenging scene.
