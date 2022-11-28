‘Magic: The Gathering’ Clone Calvaria is the newest P2E hype, but only Oryen Network posts 200% returns for presale buyers

Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Early Backers FOMO after 200% Price Surge during ICO – Can ORY reach the heights of COMP, SHIB, or TAMA?
The crypto market remains largely speculative, with investors trying to find the trendiest or most profitable project. Amid this crypto bloodbath caused by collapsing FTX exchange, many investors have struggled to find such profit-making projects. Besides, their portfolios may have shrunk significantly as most tokens lost value. On the flip...
cryptonewsz.com
New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!
Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
NEWSBTC
Early Backers gained 200% already amid the ongoing Oryen Presale – Buy ORY together with Tamadoge, Dogecoin, and Decentraland
Oryen’s earliest investors enjoy 200% gains as the token’s skyrocketing ICO continues. The project is listed among 2022’s best altcoins and has excited investors for its remarkable performance amid a crypto downturn. While other cryptos plunged over 50%, even up to 90% for FTX, Oryen’s $ORY gained...
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Whiskey with Flasko or Earn Unlimited Passive Income with Staking Platform Oryen
Cryptocurrencies have decentralized investing. Today, you can invest in physical items like artwork and luxury goods through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or any other crypto project. To illustrate, the ConstitutionDAO attempted to purchase the original copy of the United States. Similar projects, like Flasko, leverage NFT technology to enable...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts
Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
bitcoinist.com
Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%
The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
cryptonewsz.com
Why BudBlockz might yield an outstanding reward than Stellar and Shiba Inu?
Cryptocurrency investors constantly search for coins that will generate massive wealth for them. It is why, once such a coin is discovered, they stick to it full-time. Certain coins have lived above the cryptocurrency winter by making rewards for their investors. Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are such coins that investors have stayed with because of the good profit they generated. However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) seems more effective and will yield outstanding rewards for investors. Let’s explore these coins!
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Augusta Free Press
5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024
In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
Kraken, the 3rd-largest digital assets exchange, is laying off 30% of its staff as crypto winter deepens
Kraken is laying off 1,100 of its employees, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. The news comes at a difficult time for the industry, as bankruptcies mount and crypto prices languish. A Kraken spokesperson told Insider that the company had "no material exposure" to FTX. Kraken, the third-largest...
