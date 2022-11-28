ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Magic: The Gathering’ Clone Calvaria is the newest P2E hype, but only Oryen Network posts 200% returns for presale buyers

By Mark Peterson
cryptonewsz.com
 2 days ago
cryptonewsz.com

New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!

Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
bitcoinist.com

Invest in Whiskey with Flasko or Earn Unlimited Passive Income with Staking Platform Oryen

Cryptocurrencies have decentralized investing. Today, you can invest in physical items like artwork and luxury goods through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or any other crypto project. To illustrate, the ConstitutionDAO attempted to purchase the original copy of the United States. Similar projects, like Flasko, leverage NFT technology to enable...
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts

Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
Motley Fool

Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
bitcoinist.com

Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%

The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
cryptonewsz.com

Why BudBlockz might yield an outstanding reward than Stellar and Shiba Inu?

Cryptocurrency investors constantly search for coins that will generate massive wealth for them. It is why, once such a coin is discovered, they stick to it full-time. Certain coins have lived above the cryptocurrency winter by making rewards for their investors. Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are such coins that investors have stayed with because of the good profit they generated. However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) seems more effective and will yield outstanding rewards for investors. Let’s explore these coins!
zycrypto.com

Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors

Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
Augusta Free Press

5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024

In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.

