Read full article on original website
Related
SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
Georgia recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams
ATHENS — Georgia is accustomed to playing star pass rushers. Such is life in the SEC, where Alabama has the likes of Will Anderson and the Bulldogs have Jalen Carter. But Saturday’s challenge against Harold Perkins is a little different than what Georgia is used to seeing. For...
SEC Power Rankings: Rivalry week produces shakeups after several compelling games
The SEC likely saw its list of legitimate College Football Playoff contenders shrink from three to two following LSU‘s upset loss at Texas A&M, which produced some movement near the top of this week’s SEC Power Rankings. Still, the league is in good shape and two-loss Alabama is...
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...
247Sports
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs Georgia
No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) square off in the SEC Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS. No longer in the playoff hunt, the Tigers have their sights set on a conference championship, while the Bulldogs look to stay perfect, heading into the College Football Playoff.
How to buy tickets to SEC Championship football game for Georgia vs. LSU
No. 11 LSU will face No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta Saturday, December 3 for the SEC Championship game. This will be Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017. Georgia is the...
Hannah Jump’s 19 points lead No. 2 Stanford by Santa Clara
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night. Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth...
Will USC's defense rise to the occasion in Pac-12 championship game? Trojans on Fan Nation podcast
USC's defense was shredded by Cam Rising and Utah in the Trojans' 43-42 loss to the Utes in October. Will Alex Grinch's unit rise to the occasion in Friday's Pac-12 football championship game? On the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum ...
LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game
Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove. Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.
Future SEC power rankings for the 2023 season, including Oklahoma and Texas
As we approach the end of another season of college football, it’s time to start looking ahead to the future. The SEC is set to undergo some major changes in the coming years with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, and the 2023 season will (very likely) be the last under the format we’ve grown accustomed to.
Reigning state champion Williamston ready to defend its titles with new coach Koji Vroom
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After capturing the Division 2 MHSAA state title back in March, the Williamston boys’ basketball team will have a new look when it takes the court for the first time as defending champs. Nine players graduated, including three who are currently playing at the Division 1 level, and a new face […]
Comments / 0