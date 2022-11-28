Read full article on original website
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...
Hannah Jump’s 19 points lead No. 2 Stanford by Santa Clara
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night. Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth...
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D’Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri...
No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available. Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”
Reigning state champion Williamston ready to defend its titles with new coach Koji Vroom
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After capturing the Division 2 MHSAA state title back in March, the Williamston boys’ basketball team will have a new look when it takes the court for the first time as defending champs. Nine players graduated, including three who are currently playing at the Division 1 level, and a new face […]
Will USC's defense rise to the occasion in Pac-12 championship game? Trojans on Fan Nation podcast
USC's defense was shredded by Cam Rising and Utah in the Trojans' 43-42 loss to the Utes in October. Will Alex Grinch's unit rise to the occasion in Friday's Pac-12 football championship game? On the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum ...
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
Big 12 Power Rankings: TCU, Kansas State make statements on way to title tilt
All things considered it was a relatively drama-free week in the Big 12, with neither of the title contenders tripping up as TCU and Kansas State maintained their spots atop our Big 12 Power Rankings. Texas did its part with a win over Baylor but didn’t get the help it...
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
247Sports
Big 12 adds production elements to conference championship game
The Big 12 today announced a variety of new in-game entertainment, broadcast and marketing enhancements for the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game. The contest will feature undefeated TCU versus Kansas State at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
