Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
Hannah Jump’s 19 points lead No. 2 Stanford by Santa Clara
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night. Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth...
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...
My Two Cents: For One Last Time, It's Indiana vs. North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Indiana has a terrific history with North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning three of the four meetings. They'll dance one last time on Wednesday night in this event, and it's been a heck of the ride.
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, prediction, betting trends for Big Ten championship on Fox
No. 2 Michigan takes on Purdue in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on Fox. Michigan (12-0) is back in the Big Ten championship game for the second straight year after...
Alex Hickey: Why the Big Ten championship game means more to Purdue than Michigan
Conventional wisdom dictates that the upcoming Big Ten championship game is a heck of a lot more meaningful for Michigan than Purdue. The unbeaten Wolverines are looking to clinch a College Football Playoff berth. The 8-4 Boilermakers are there because West Lafayette is just west enough of Bloomington to be included in the right division. Purdue seemingly doesn’t have much more to play for than the ability to add to the program’s “Spoilermakers” lore.
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue, Indiana jump into top-10 and more from around the league
Back in the 3rd week of December, 1998, Bob Knight and Gene Keady roamed — generally scowling — the sidelines for their respective teams. The rivalry between the schools, Indiana and Purdue, on the south and north halves of the State of Indiana was at a peak, with them vying for not only Big Ten championships but playing well on the national stage, too. And until this week, it marked the last time the programs were both ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. Monday’s release had the undefeated Boilermakers, who were coming off back-to-back top-10 victories, jumping to No. 5 in the country, while the Hoosiers moved up to 10th. The rivalry, which has been dominated by Purdue in recent seasons, is back on.
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
Pair of Hoosiers in uniform at warmups for top ranked matchup with North Carolina in ACC/B1G Challenge
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway were dealing with injuries heading into the North Carolina game. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported that both were in uniform at pregame warmups. Jackson-Davis has been battling a thumb injury as of late while Galloway has not played since the Xavier game due to...
