Haverhill, MA

WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.  Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3

IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
IPSWICH, MA
NHPR

Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues

Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder. Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away. “We really hate answering...
KEENE, NH
nshoremag.com

La Gallina Brings the Flavors of Spain and Beyond to Lynnfield

If an upcoming trip to the Mediterranean isn’t in the cards, La Gallina, the new coastal concept that debuted at MarketStreet Lynnfield in September, may be a suitable substitution. Consider the décor: lively blues and yellows, warming hewn ceiling beams, and the type of tile floors that you’re just as likely to encounter in Barcelona as in Essex County. If your connection with food includes a window into the soul of the kitchen, La Gallina offers the biggest and brightest view around. It’s a gleaming kitchen, where chefs perform out in the open, part of the scenery of the dining room.
LYNNFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
WINTHROP, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin

WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston

BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

FIRST ON 7: Rescue efforts underway in Lowell following water main break

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a water main break in Lowell that flooded the streets Monday, with officials rescuing people from homes. Local roadways, including Race and Moody streets, were completely flooded. Firefighters were seen traveling by inflatable boat, rescuing people and what appeared to be pets from houses.
LOWELL, MA
valleypatriot.com

Dracut Economic Development Committee Spreads Holiday Cheer ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Here’s something to put you in the holiday spirit: Shop in Dracut for Christmas this year and you could win a $500 gift card to the town business of your choice. To promote in-town shopping and support local businesses, “Make It Dracut for the Holidays” was put together by the members of the Economic Development Committee and Dracut Economic Development Project Planner Dan Phelps.
DRACUT, MA

