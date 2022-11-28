NYS vs MSA: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 15

Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup scores, updates: U.S. vs. Iran, England vs. Wales
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows. Each group's games happen at the same time...
Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.
Soccer-Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime to stay in box seat
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France.
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden.
Comments / 0