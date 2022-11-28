ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci recipe by Nigel Slater

 2 days ago
Chocolate, dulce de leche, cantucci.

Fragile crust. Oozing chocolate.

Serves

2

dark chocolate

100g

dulce de leche

2 tbsp

eggs

2

caster sugar

100g

cantucci to serve

Set the oven at 140C fan/gas mark 3. Break the chocolate into small pieces and leave to melt, without stirring, in a heatproof bowl suspended over a pan of simmering water. As the chocolate melts, gently stir in the dulce de leche and turn off the heat.

Break the eggs into a large bowl, add the sugar and beat until thick and fluffy. Doing this in a food mixer with a whisk attachment will give the best results. Stir the chocolate and dulce de leche into the mixture.

Transfer to two ramekins, using a rubber spatula. Put the ramekins into a roasting tin or baking dish. Pour enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins, then bake for 20 minutes until the surface is lightly crisp and the inside thick and creamy.

Serve with a teaspoon and, if you wish, cantucci biscuits.

Notes

You need only two or three stirs to incorporate the dulce de leche into the chocolate. Any more and you might over-mix it.

A soft crust appears on these puddings as you bake them, while the inside stays rich and fondant-like. It will stay like that for an hour or two, should you wish to make them a little ahead of time.

Heatproof china ramekins are ideal for these, but you can bake them in ovenproof cups, too, or even metal tali dishes.

I have baked these chocolate puddings and eaten them the following day, when they are like thick, fudgy chocolate mousse.

From Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter by Nigel Slater (HarperCollins, £22)

