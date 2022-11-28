Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Minnesota Ice Maze moving from Stillwater to Vikings' HQ in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. -- A massive ice maze previously on exhibit in Stillwater will move closer to the metro this winter season.For the past two years, the Minnesota Ice Maze stood outside the Zephyr Theatre.This year, the maze will move to Vikings Lakes, the campus that headquarters the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan. The maze will be part of Winter SKOLstice, a celebration starting Jan. 6, 2023 and going through Feb. 19."We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell.This year's maze will comprise 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages, organizers said. Vikings Lakes said it will be the Twin Cities' "largest ice maze to date."Other Winter SKOLstice installations include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food and beverage and more. The Zephyr Theatre's executive director resigned in October. The Attorney General's Office rescinded the theater's nonprofit registration last year after it was revealed the theater failed to file the requisite paperwork to solicit donations. It's unclear whether the recent issues prompted the maze's move.
msureporter.com
Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
