Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship has a night to remember versus Packers
“Have a night rook”! How’s that for analysis? If you’re like us, that’s what you kept saying while you watched Philadelphia Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship do work versus the Green Bay Packers after stepping in to relieve an injured Chauncey-Gardner Johnson. First of all, everyone hopes...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Locker Room: Recapping loss to Eagles
(WFRV) – The Packers lost their seventh game out of the team’s last eight on Sunday to the Eagles. Green Bay fell to 4-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are officially on life support. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney broke down the 40-33 road loss and […]
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
NBC Sports
Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts
You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big loss for the Eagles' defense. According to a report, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney during Sunday night's 40-33 win over the Packers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted the update on Gardner-Johnson's injury Tuesday morning. The injury is reportedly non-surgical and is not expected to be season-ending, but there is no timetable for his return. "#Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Sunday night's win over the #Packers, per sources. It's a non-surgical injury. Testing is ongoing, so timetable still TBD, but it is not expected to be season-ending," Pelissero tweeted. The Birds became the NFL's first 10-win team on Sunday, and Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his young NFL career and strengthened his MVP case. Read more on the Eagles' win by the numbers here.
Comments / 0