Mincemeat rolls recipe by Nigel Slater

 2 days ago
Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

These will keep for a day or two in a sealed cake tin.

Makes

6

filo pastry

6 sheets

, 15cm x 30cm

ground almonds

2 tbsp

mincemeat

150g

cold water

Set the oven at 180C fan/gas mark 6. Place a sheet of filo pastry, shortest edge facing you, on a lightly floured board. Stir the almonds into the mincemeat. Then spoon a sixth of the mixture on to the pastry in a fat line, about 2cm in from the short edge, leaving a wide margin around the edges. Lightly brush the edges of the pastry with water, then start rolling away from you, brushing the pastry lightly with water as you roll. When the pastry is rolled, brush the edges with water and press to seal.

Holding the filled roll at either end, gently push towards the middle, crinkling the roll lightly, then lift on to a parchment-lined or nonstick baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining five sheets of pastry and the rest of the mincemeat, placing them on the baking sheet a few centimetres apart.

Bake the pastries for 15 minutes, until pale gold and crisp. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

