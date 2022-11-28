ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Miami rallies to top Rogers 68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Norchad Omier had 17 with nine and Miami scored the final seven points of the game to defeat Rutgers 68-61 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes (7-1) trailed by as many...
CORAL GABLES, FL
SFGate

Boston College 75, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (4-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 39.583, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Bates 4-6, Streeter 3-6, Brown 1-1, Smikle 1-4, Lafayette 0-1, Carter 0-1, Sidibe 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 2, Cornwell 1, Brown 1, Streeter 1) Turnovers: 25 (Carter 8, Sidibe 6, Smikle...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy