CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Norchad Omier had 17 with nine and Miami scored the final seven points of the game to defeat Rutgers 68-61 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes (7-1) trailed by as many...

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO