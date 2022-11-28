Sustainability and regeneration are at the heart & soul of the Red Sea Global ethos, and in a reflection of that culture, The Red Sea Destination is set to be a sanctuary for the discerning traveller, offering myriads of indulgent interactive activities to enjoy whilst keeping a sustainable approach in place. The destination offers visitors the opportunity to admire the area’s natural beauty while promoting the preservation and regeneration of the local environment by striving to be world’s largest tourism destination powered 100% by renewable energy, with no connection to the national grid, sourcing all energy from solar and wind.

2 DAYS AGO