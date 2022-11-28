Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Sheriff: SC woman found dead ruled a homicide, father sought after daughter goes missing
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The autopsy results have come back in the case of an Orangeburg woman who was found dead in her home last week. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, the case has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
abccolumbia.com
Missing 25 year-old woman found say Orangeburg authorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says 25 year-old Allanah Jenay Holmes was found. She was last seen at 1504 Wingate Street on Nov. 11. Holmes requires daily medication for Bipolar Schizoaffective Disorder, say authorities. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket.
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Family still seeking answers after mother found dead on Thanksgiving
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now on the sixth day of the search for Aspen Jeter, family members are hanging on to hope that answers, and hopefully the 5-year-old girl will, be found soon. According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records. He was being held...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
WRDW-TV
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
kool1027.com
Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
coladaily.com
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
