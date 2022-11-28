ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs Georgia

No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2) and No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) square off in the SEC Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS. No longer in the playoff hunt, the Tigers have their sights set on a conference championship, while the Bulldogs look to stay perfect, heading into the College Football Playoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game

Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove. Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking back: Georgia's previous SEC championship games against LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs are 1-3 against the LSU Tigers in SEC championship games. Let’s take a look back at the two schools’ four previous meetings in the SEC championship. Nick Saban and LSU defeated the Georgia Bulldogs and Mark Richt back in 2003. LSU dominated Georgia 34-13. LSU running back Justin Vincent was named as the SEC championship MVP. LSU went on to win a national championship in 2003.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV, commentators set for Georgia-LSU in the SEC championship

The Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC championship. The two teams met in the 2019 SEC championship. A lot has changed since the two programs met in 2019. Quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU won the national championship in 2019. Georgia won the 2021 national championship, but lost in the 2021 SEC championship to Alabama. Additionally, LSU fired head coach Ed Orgeron and hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final 2022 SEC West football standings

LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2) First year head coach Brian Kelly shocked quite a few folks in 2022. None of the 181 media voters projected LSU to win the SEC West before the season. The Tigers have a chance to win the SEC championship game, but LSU fans are a little disappointed that the Tigers missed a chance to make the College Football Playoff thanks to their rivalry week loss to Texas A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA

