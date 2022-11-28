Read full article on original website
Andy Katz explains why he considers Purdue No. 1 in the country: 'They are looking like a Final Four Team'
Andy Katz has been impressed with Purdue’s start to the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers, a Sweet 16 team in March, are 6-0 and are coming off a 75-56 victory over Duke on Sunday in Portland to win the Phil Knight Invitational. In Katz’s eyes, Matt Painter’s team is No....
Hannah Jump’s 19 points lead No. 2 Stanford by Santa Clara
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara 82-69 on Wednesday night. Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Cardinal (9-1) won their fourth...
My Two Cents: For One Last Time, It's Indiana vs. North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Indiana has a terrific history with North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning three of the four meetings. They'll dance one last time on Wednesday night in this event, and it's been a heck of the ride.
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College...
Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 30-16 win over rival Indiana, Purdue rides a three-game winning streak that helped capture the team's first Big Ten West title in program history. Up next is a battle for the conference championship on Saturday against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a strong performance in Purdue football's 30-16 win over Indiana on Saturday, running back Devin Mockobee earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors alongside Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Mockobee recorded 20 touches for 157 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to help the Boilermakers...
Reigning state champion Williamston ready to defend its titles with new coach Koji Vroom
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After capturing the Division 2 MHSAA state title back in March, the Williamston boys’ basketball team will have a new look when it takes the court for the first time as defending champs. Nine players graduated, including three who are currently playing at the Division 1 level, and a new face […]
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue, Indiana jump into top-10 and more from around the league
Back in the 3rd week of December, 1998, Bob Knight and Gene Keady roamed — generally scowling — the sidelines for their respective teams. The rivalry between the schools, Indiana and Purdue, on the south and north halves of the State of Indiana was at a peak, with them vying for not only Big Ten championships but playing well on the national stage, too. And until this week, it marked the last time the programs were both ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. Monday’s release had the undefeated Boilermakers, who were coming off back-to-back top-10 victories, jumping to No. 5 in the country, while the Hoosiers moved up to 10th. The rivalry, which has been dominated by Purdue in recent seasons, is back on.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State
During a jubilant postgame news conference at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, linebacker Michael Barrett was asked if Michigan had wrested control of the rivalry against its archrival following a second consecutive win in dominating fashion. Barrett, a fifth-year senior who had just helped the Wolverines topple the Buckeyes, 45-23, unfurled...
Indiana Football Provides Injury Update for Quarterback Dexter Williams II
Indiana football gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, who suffered a right knee injury on Saturday against Purdue.
Indiana Kicker Charles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal With One Year of Eligibility
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell entered the transfer portal on Monday after five years as a Hoosier, ending his career with a perfect 73-for-73 mark on extra points and 39-for-51 on field goals.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule, predictions: Michigan vs. Virginia, Syracuse vs. Illinois on tap Tuesday
The 2022 edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge officially got underway Monday with Virginia Tech clipping Minnesota and Pitt going to Northwestern and throttling the Wildcats by 29 points. The second day of the three-day challenge continues Tuesday with a full six-game slate followed by another six on Wednesday to close it out.
