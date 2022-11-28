Read full article on original website
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Big Ten Basketball Honors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer were both recognized with weekly Big Ten Basketball awards after helping the team win the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament in Portland, Ore. The Boilermakers defeated West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the event before jumping to...
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With North Carolina in Real Time
It's a blueblood showdown between Indiana and North Carolina on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated on all the news and views from the game, straight from press row at Assembly Hall.
Louisville Pulverized by Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Against the Terrapins, the Cardinals continue their winless start to the Kenny Payne era with their seventh-straight loss.
Gophers fall to Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The Gophers struggled on the glass in a loss to the Hokies 67-57.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
Louisville (0-6) returns to the hardwood at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening when it welcomes No. 22 Maryland (6-0) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals are among seven teams nationally that are still seeking its first win of the season. With six games now complete,...
Clemson football's Will Shipley heads Tigers' first-team All-ACC selections
Suffice to say Clemson sophomore running back Will Shipley is reaping the benefits of his hard work. Three times over. On Tuesday, Shipley was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team as a running back as well as an all-purpose and special teams player. He became the first player in conference history to...
Will USC's defense rise to the occasion in Pac-12 championship game? Trojans on Fan Nation podcast
USC's defense was shredded by Cam Rising and Utah in the Trojans' 43-42 loss to the Utes in October. Will Alex Grinch's unit rise to the occasion in Friday's Pac-12 football championship game? On the latest episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum ...
