Douglas County, OR

Man dies after struck by vehicle on I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says one person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5. According to officials, 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar attempted to run across the freeway near milepost 27 when he was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle traveling northbound.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Oakland wins 2A state football title

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
OAKLAND, OR
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
EUGENE, OR

