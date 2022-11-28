Read full article on original website
Salmon spawning totals mean positive future for Coquille River Fall Chinook
BANDON, Ore. — It's been three years since the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) uncovered a crisis in the Coquille River. In 2010, ODFW reported 30,000 Fall Chinook salmon returned to the Coquille River. That number plummeted to 275 by 2019. Now, a united effort from ODFW,...
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
Waterfall Clinic's new location to expand South Coast mental health services
COOS BAY, Ore. — Waterfall Community Health Center's mental health division is growing. It's a move that will quadruple the clinic's reach in mental health care for the south coast. Waterfall Chief Innovation Officer Lance Nelson tells us they're adding a new location to join their Coos Bay and...
OSP seeks public assistance with death investigation in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance regarding a death investigation that occurred November 30, 2021. OSP hopes that someone will come forward with new information as the first anniversary of the incident passes. On November 30, 2021, around 1:00 p.m., officials say Larry...
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
Man dies after struck by vehicle on I-5
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says one person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5. According to officials, 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar attempted to run across the freeway near milepost 27 when he was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle traveling northbound.
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
