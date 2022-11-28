New ownership by Kentucky company to take effect Dec. 1. The daily newspaper in Burlington has been sold (again), the fifth change in ownership over the past decade. The newspaper trade publication Editor & Publisher first reported the sale earlier this month, with a focus on three eastern North Carolina newspapers owned by the same company, Gannett, that are a part of the sale – The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO