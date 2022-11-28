Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
alamancenews.com
Southern, Western alums make marks in college football
Southern alum Hatfield returns kickoff for ECU touchdown; Stanford kicker Karty named finalist for nation’s top kicker honor. Southern Alamance alum Jsi Hatfield returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown during East Carolina’s 49-46 victory against Temple on Saturday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. [Story continues...
Inside the Locker Room: Wake Forest
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 78-75 loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Gard. Players. Wake Forest. Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered...
alamancenews.com
Cummings beats Williams in basketball opener
First game of basketball season: Johnniyus Sharpe quarterbacks basketball team – about like he did for football squad. This was just the beginning, so imagine what might be in store for the Cummings boys’ basketball team. The Cavaliers were full of late-game dramatics in the season opener with...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
247Sports
The N.C A&T Aggies football program places 13 players on Big South all-conference teams
The Big South also announced its All-Conference first and second teams on last Tuesday. The squads are comprised of 12 offensive and defensive players and five special teams players, plus any ties. The list of 2022 All-Conference members and award winners, as well as the All-Academic Team, appears below. North...
Greensboro, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Oak Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on November 30, 2022, 13:30:00.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store
Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
Channel 9 learns new information about Livingstone College abuse allegations
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
WCNC
The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOTSAUC. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It has...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
alamancenews.com
Burlington daily newspaper sold (again) – for 5th time in decade
New ownership by Kentucky company to take effect Dec. 1. The daily newspaper in Burlington has been sold (again), the fifth change in ownership over the past decade. The newspaper trade publication Editor & Publisher first reported the sale earlier this month, with a focus on three eastern North Carolina newspapers owned by the same company, Gannett, that are a part of the sale – The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press.
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!. Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his...
New Cook Out location coming to Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
2 teens shot in Winston-Salem on Alder Street near neighborhood center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The shooting happened near the William Sims Neighborhood Center enter on Alder Street around 9:00 p.m. The victims are 16 and 17 years old. Investigators say they were walking in the 1200 block of […]
Rain jacket catches pile of laundry on fire in Burlington home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — When you think about laundry, most often people think about the fire coming from the lint trap, but for Anthony Mebane, it wasn't the dryer that was the issue. On Tuesday morning, while Mebane was at work, he got a call from his alarm company who...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday
If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
Comments / 0