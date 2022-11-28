ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

alamancenews.com

Southern, Western alums make marks in college football

Southern alum Hatfield returns kickoff for ECU touchdown; Stanford kicker Karty named finalist for nation’s top kicker honor. Southern Alamance alum Jsi Hatfield returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown during East Carolina’s 49-46 victory against Temple on Saturday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. [Story continues...
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Wake Forest

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as senior forward Tyler Wahl, junior center Steven Crowl, and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn address the media following Tuesday's 78-75 loss to Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Gard. Players. Wake Forest. Want the latest news on Wisconsin delivered...
alamancenews.com

Cummings beats Williams in basketball opener

First game of basketball season: Johnniyus Sharpe quarterbacks basketball team – about like he did for football squad. This was just the beginning, so imagine what might be in store for the Cummings boys’ basketball team. The Cavaliers were full of late-game dramatics in the season opener with...
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to open High Point, N.C. store

Westlake Ace Hardware announced it has signed a lease agreement to open a new location in High Point, North Carolina. “We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor, and an employer,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware.
WCNC

The world's largest hot sauce collection is in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The license plate on his car says it all. HOTSAUC. Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco bought a few bottles of hot sauce not knowing that nearly three decades later, his collection would grow to almost 11,000 bottles and unofficially the world's largest collection. "It has...
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
alamancenews.com

Burlington daily newspaper sold (again) – for 5th time in decade

New ownership by Kentucky company to take effect Dec. 1. The daily newspaper in Burlington has been sold (again), the fifth change in ownership over the past decade. The newspaper trade publication Editor & Publisher first reported the sale earlier this month, with a focus on three eastern North Carolina newspapers owned by the same company, Gannett, that are a part of the sale – The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press.
WFMY NEWS2

New Cook Out location coming to Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — An early Christmas for Cook Out lovers in the Triad. A new Cook Out location is coming to Randleman. The website confirms it will be located off West Academy Street. There is currently no timetable on when it is scheduled to open. There are over 50...
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday

If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
