Salmon spawning totals mean positive future for Coquille River Fall Chinook
BANDON, Ore. — It's been three years since the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) uncovered a crisis in the Coquille River. In 2010, ODFW reported 30,000 Fall Chinook salmon returned to the Coquille River. That number plummeted to 275 by 2019. Now, a united effort from ODFW,...
Enter now: Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest for kids
Kids in Douglas County are invited to submit their original artwork in the 3rd Annual Douglas County Sheriff's Office Christmas Card Drawing Contest. One winner from each of three age groups will be chosen as the artist for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Official 2022 Christmas Card. The contest is...
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
Waterfall Clinic's new location to expand South Coast mental health services
COOS BAY, Ore. — Waterfall Community Health Center's mental health division is growing. It's a move that will quadruple the clinic's reach in mental health care for the south coast. Waterfall Chief Innovation Officer Lance Nelson tells us they're adding a new location to join their Coos Bay and...
OSP seeks public assistance with death investigation in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance regarding a death investigation that occurred November 30, 2021. OSP hopes that someone will come forward with new information as the first anniversary of the incident passes. On November 30, 2021, around 1:00 p.m., officials say Larry...
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
Man dies after struck by vehicle on I-5
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says one person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5. According to officials, 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar attempted to run across the freeway near milepost 27 when he was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle traveling northbound.
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
City of Roseburg maintains high credit rating, City reports
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.
Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
