SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. “I knew it was good,” Parrish said of his winning shot. “As soon as...

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO