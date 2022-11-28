LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Bellarmine, which defeated Louisville 67-66 it its season opener on Nov. 9, wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. “That’s a hard game to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had guys cramping up (in the locker room). ... We worked three days (on) how we finish off the game. ... We went to our grind it stuff (in the second half), which we had worked and in some games, you’ve got to do it.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO