FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Game Day Live Blog: Maryland at Louisville | Game 7
The Cardinals return home to face the Terrapins as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats (5-2) overcame a slow start. Bellarmine, which defeated Louisville 67-66 it its season opener on Nov. 9, wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes. “That’s a hard game to play,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had guys cramping up (in the locker room). ... We worked three days (on) how we finish off the game. ... We went to our grind it stuff (in the second half), which we had worked and in some games, you’ve got to do it.”
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points. Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin both scored 22 points for Indiana (12-9).
FOX Sports
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
GAME PREVIEW: Louisville vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
The University of Louisville men's basketball team is back in the KFC Yum Center tonight still searching for its first win of the season. The Cardinals are 0-6 after losing three games in the Maui Invitational last weekend and will host Maryland tonight at 7 p.m. in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
Louisville (0-6) returns to the hardwood at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening when it welcomes No. 22 Maryland (6-0) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals are among seven teams nationally that are still seeking its first win of the season. With six games now complete,...
FOX Sports
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
WTOP
Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other.
Scott scores 18, No. 22 Maryland blows out Louisville 79-54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terrapins (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don...
WTOP
Rams’ Aaron Donald to miss 1st game of career due to injury
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday. Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams’ loss at Kansas City last...
FOX Sports
Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing
Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 75-58 win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 68.3 points...
WTOP
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts’ status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
Kentucky is a big favorite vs. Bellarmine at home
Vegas has spoken and Kentucky is a big favorite vs. Bellarmine in tonight’s game at Rupp Arena. The line opened at Kentucky -23.5 last night and has since moved to Kentucky -25.5. The total is 139 points. Kentucky is 4-2 against the spread this season, only failing to cover...
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return to practice from injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS —...
