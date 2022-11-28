Here is the problem with professional sports: The Knicks’ recent play simply hasn’t been good enough. If an outmanned college team had turned in three straight home efforts the way the Knicks have during their last three games at Madison Square Garden, there would be a discernible consolation prize attached to them. Effort matters. Playing up matters. Pushing good teams to the brink matters. In the NBA, 0-3 is 0-3. In the NBA, losing, at home, to Portland (second place in the Northwest Division), Memphis (first place in the Southwest Division) and Milwaukee (first place in the Central Division), all in the final...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO