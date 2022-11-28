Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Top Five Tradeable Assets on the Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season – their current record of 6-15-1 is the worst in the entire league – and as a result, they’re almost assuredly going to begin dealing away non-core assets to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
FOX Sports
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
FOX Sports
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
FOX Sports
Monmouth takes on Rider following Foster's 21-point game
Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider Broncs after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth's 80-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is third in the...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Knicks keep finding ways to lose the tight games
Here is the problem with professional sports: The Knicks’ recent play simply hasn’t been good enough. If an outmanned college team had turned in three straight home efforts the way the Knicks have during their last three games at Madison Square Garden, there would be a discernible consolation prize attached to them. Effort matters. Playing up matters. Pushing good teams to the brink matters. In the NBA, 0-3 is 0-3. In the NBA, losing, at home, to Portland (second place in the Northwest Division), Memphis (first place in the Southwest Division) and Milwaukee (first place in the Central Division), all in the final...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings prediction, pick, odds: Struggling Sabres aim to bounce back
The losses have piled up for the Buffalo Sabres, but the most recent defeat was particularly galling. Buffalo squandered a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation, then lost in overtime to Tampa Bay 6-5 on Monday. The Sabres will try to end the month on a winning...
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 30th with San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
