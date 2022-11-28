Read full article on original website
Islanders’ four-game win streak snapped in fight-filled loss to Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, the Islanders lost two players, two fights and one game. All in all, not a great night. The rematch of Saturday’s affair between the Islanders and Flyers ended up bruising the Isles in more ways than one. First and foremost, they suffered a 3-1 loss to a Philadelphia team that came in having lost 10 straight, blowing what figured to be an easy pickup of two points. “Struggled to break out, struggled to sustain pressure and struggled to hold onto the puck,” Matt Martin said, summing it all up. “I don’t love our chances to win a game when...
NBC Sports
Early fights, late finish as Flyers grab well-earned win to snap 10-game skid
The Flyers did not waste time on their homestand to mercifully end an elongated losing streak. To open this five-game stretch at the Wells Fargo Center, the desperate Flyers picked up a 3-1 win Tuesday night over the Islanders. The Flyers (8-10-5) finally snapped their skid at 10 games (0-7-3).
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick
Mitch Marner carries reminders of his chocolate lab ‘Zeus’ when he steps out onto the ice. The forward is on a career-high 16-game point streak.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella doesn’t ‘have enough’ to compete
Following ten straight losses, John Tortorella didn’t care to analyze another performance with the media. Before the loss on Long Island, Tortorella said he would not answer questions about individuals. He would address the team. The answers he provided following the loss weren’t full of insight pertaining to the questions. However, if you’re reading the room, they correlate to previous postgame press conferences during the ten-game losing streak.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s streak-snapping win over the LA Clippers
The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-112, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, snapping a five-game losing streak. The Jazz improved to 13-11 on the season.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
Yardbarker
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
Yardbarker
Flyers begin homestand with rematch versus Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a five-game homestand, hosting the rematch versus the New York Islanders. The Flyers look to snap their ten-game losing streak. New York Islanders (15-8-0) On Saturday, the Islanders dominated the Flyers, 5-2. Down, 2-1, in the second period, the Islanders rallied and controlled the third to...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Making Case For Starter Job
As a somewhat tumultuous month of November comes to a close, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping their recent win over the Calgary Flames was a righting of a ship that had been in free-fall for weeks beforehand. The goals dried up, the power play looked dysfunctional, a handful of multi-goal leads turned into gut-wrenching losses, and injuries to key players were mounting. There were not many positives to take from the stretch, during which the team went 2-4-4 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More
The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against New York
Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per...
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Penguins prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
With an action-packed Eastern Conference slate this Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes will square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins in what should be an absolute treat. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Penguins prediction and pick will be made. Enduring a dreadful five-game losing streak...
