Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
Dan’s Daily: Crosby Coy on Outburst, Buffalo Poking Around Trade Market
The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced at the Armory rink on Monday, and coach Mike Sullivan made a slightly surprising line change and scrambled the power play again. Sidney Crosby played coy with his board-kicking outburst. The Buffalo Sabres are poking around the NHL trade market, specifically on Jacob Chychrun, and the Boston Bruins are also working hard to shed a few bucks.
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
Dan’s Daily: ‘Dangerous Hit’ Costs Penguins, Jack Edwards Roasts Pat Maroon
The Pittsburgh Penguins had momentum and the puck in overtime. A moment later, the game was over as Bryan Rust was shoved head-first into the wall at center without penalty. Carolina had a two-on-none breakaway the Penguins were seething. We’ve got locker room reaction, too. The Calgary fans got to say “hello” to Matthew Tkachuk. Ottawa Senators Alex Formenton is up against tomorrow’s 5 p.m. deadline to sign a contract. The Dallas Stars gave Roope Hintz a mega payday. It was fight night in Philly. And Jack Edwards had some fun at the expense of Pat Maroon’s waistline.
Five Penguins Trade Targets to Bolster Bottom Six
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a boost to their bottom six, and these players could provide that.
Penguins Locker Room: ‘I Don’t Want to Get Fined,’ Pens Sour After Blown Call
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have gotten the shaft from officials in overtime in their 3-2 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. PHN’s Dave Molinari was in the Penguins’ locker room following the game and shot the videos. Emotions were raw. Coach...
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Kenny Pickett Called Steelers Game-Winning Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the biggest call of his young career - and it worked.
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
FOX Sports
Monmouth takes on Rider following Foster's 21-point game
Monmouth Hawks (0-7) at Rider Broncs (1-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Rider Broncs after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth's 80-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Broncs are 1-0 on their home court. Rider is third in the...
Yardbarker
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
FOX Sports
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
FOX Sports
Tonje leads Colorado State against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 25-point game
Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) at Colorado State Rams (5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -7.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after John Tonje scored 25 points in Colorado State's 88-45 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Rams have gone 4-0...
Penguins Discuss Much Improved Penalty Kill
Since the return of Teddy Blueger, the Pittsburgh Penguins penalty kill has gone from nearly worst to nearly first.
Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls
PHOENIX — (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25...
