FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Georgiev, Kraken & More
Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the rapidply-growing landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations – plus a handful of stray tidbits – after another week of NHL hockey.
FOX Sports
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Grades After 20 Games
With 20 games in the books, the Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves fourth in the Atlantic Division, with 25 points. They started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. At times, the Lightning have played up to their championship level. Though, there have been just as...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Stars, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are looking for ways to clear some NHL salary off of their books. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars got a major contract done, but are they finished conducting business? Reports are they’re looking to make a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
Yardbarker
Brendan Batchelor talks about Podkolzin and Rathbone’s AHL demotion and the Canucks’ goaltending situation: Canucks Conversation Nov. 29
On today’s episode of Canucks Conversation, Sportsnet 650’s radio play-by-play man Brendan Batchelor joined the show to chat about all the latest news surrounding the Vancouver Canucks. We talked about the current state of the Canucks’ goaltending situation, along with the recent news of Jack Rathbone and Vasily...
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds. John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points. The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring
If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
Yardbarker
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin makes NHL history with latest goals
Ovechkin broke the record midway through the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. He got the goal in typical Ovechkin fashion, scoring on a one-timer set up by Dylan Strome as the Caps were moving up the ice. He also tied the record just six minutes earlier with an unassisted goal, both goals giving the Capitals an early 2-0 lead in the game.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Prospect Report: Holtz, Bahl, Filmon & More
The New Jersey Devils faced their first form of adversity since the first two games of the season when they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to end their 13-game winning streak. Fortunately, New Jersey responded by posting two wins against the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals in what hopes to be the beginning of a new streak. In between, Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl were sent to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) where they made their presences felt immediately, before eventually being recalled back to New Jersey on Monday (Nov. 28).
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Horvat, Kuzmenko, Podkolzin & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bo Horvat tops Frank Seravalli’s trade target list. Meanwhile, Andrei Kuzmenko’s agent comments on the pending unrestricted free agent’s next contract. Additionally, the Canucks announced they sent Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford. Horvat Tops Trade...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against New York
Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumours: Monahan, Anderson & More
The Montreal Canadiens have had a surprisingly good start to their season, with an 11-9-1 record through their first 21 games. Currently they are only two points out of a wild-card spot and three points out of placing third in their division, which is nowhere near where anyone thought they would be at any point in the season. Although Montreal has had moderate success, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes remains focused on the team’s long-term goals and is still trying to make trades and moves to improve its future. Here are the latest news and rumours coming out of the Canadiens’ camp.
