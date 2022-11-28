Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Purdue 87, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (5-2) Lewis 3-8 3-4 9, Strong 7-13 0-0 18, Fair 4-18 6-6 16, Hyman 11-23 3-5 26, Woolley 2-9 2-4 6, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 1-4 1-1 3, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-77 15-20 78. PURDUE (7-1) Harper 3-5 3-3 9, Hardin 1-6...
Bakersfield Californian
Williams leads Northern Illinois against Eastern Illinois after 28-point game
Northern Illinois Huskies (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -4; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Keshawn Williams scored 28 points in Northern Illinois' 83-76 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Panthers are 1-1 on their home...
Bakersfield Californian
Perry and Murray State host Illinois State
Illinois State Redbirds (2-5) at Murray State Racers (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Rob Perry scored 22 points in Murray State's 69-66 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. The Racers have gone 1-0 in home games. Murray State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 31.1%...
