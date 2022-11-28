Below are game notes from the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 victory over the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes  Kentucky is now 5-2 on the season, Bellarmine is 2-6.  This was the first meeting between the teams.  Next for UK: on Wednesday, the ...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO