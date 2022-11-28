ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bakersfield Californian

Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing

Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
AKRON, OH
FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
Bakersfield Californian

DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX Sports

Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40

Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Bakersfield Californian

VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana St. 75, Drake 73

DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 125, Orlando 108

Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 68, Rutgers 61

RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

BUCKNELL 89, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 65

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McCabe, Sanon, Webb). Turnovers: 12 (Land 2, McCabe 2, Webb 2, Gregory, Hargis,...
Bakersfield Californian

Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Powe 2-3, Jordan 2-3, Weber 2-4, Al.Hayes 2-3, An.Hayes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Gony 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Gony 1) Turnovers: 18 (J.Carter 3, Smith 3, Johnson 3, Weber 2, Moore 2, Al.Hayes 1, Jordan...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85

PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67

Percentages: FG .362, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
RICHMOND, CA
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41

Below are game notes from the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 victory over the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena:  Team Records and Series Notes  Kentucky is now 5-2 on the season, Bellarmine is 2-6.  This was the first meeting between the teams.  Next for UK: on Wednesday, the ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

CINCINNATI 86, N.J.I.T. 60

Percentages: FG .420, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hess 3-5, Osawe 2-4, Sullivan 2-5, de Graaf 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diakite). Turnovers: 15 (Hess 4, McMillian 3, Osawe 3, Gray 2, Anderson, Faison, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH

