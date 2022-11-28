Read full article on original website
Mizzou Survives Overtime Thriller vs. Wichita State to Remain Undefeated
The Missouri Tigers had their toughest and most thrilling test of the season Tuesday against the Wichita State Shockers.
Bakersfield Californian
Marshall hosts Akron following Johnson's 21-point outing
Akron Zips (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 62-58 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Thundering Herd are 4-0 in home games. Marshall has a...
FOX Sports
Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84 Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84 Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
Bakersfield Californian
DAYTON 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47
Percentages: FG .321, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Norman 2-9, Hannah 1-3, Hastings 1-4, Hubbard 0-3, Maddox 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 10 (Monegro 3, Hubbard 2, Norman 2, Etchison, Simms, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hubbard 3, Maddox). Technical Fouls: coach Dwayne Stephens,...
FOX Sports
Nunge leads Xavier against SE Louisiana after 25-point showing
SE Louisiana Lions (4-3) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -23; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jack Nunge scored 25 points in Xavier's 88-84 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Musketeers are 3-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, MCNEESE STATE 40
Percentages: FG .286, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (R.Blackwell 1-1, Berze 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Thomas 0-1, English 0-2, Francois 0-2, Massie 0-2, Oday 0-2, Shumate 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Rhodes, Shumate). Turnovers: 20 (Massie 5, Shumate 4, English 3, Oday 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 70, VANDERBILT 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Stute 6-9, Thomas 2-5, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2, Smith 0-2, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robbins). Turnovers: 18 (Manjon 4, Stute 4, Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Thomas 2, Robbins). Steals: 6 (Millora-Brown 3, Lawrence, Stute,...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana St. 75, Drake 73
DRAKE (6-1) Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Penn 13-18 6-6 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 73. INDIANA ST. (7-1) Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Gibson...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
Bakersfield Californian
MIAMI (FL) 68, RUTGERS 61
Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hyatt 3-9, McConnell 1-1, Mag 1-2, Omoruyi 1-2, Spencer 1-5, Ja.Miller 0-1, Reiber 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mag, McConnell). Turnovers: 15 (McConnell 5, Hyatt 3, Mag 2, Spencer 2, Omoruyi, Reiber, Woolfolk). Steals: 9 (Mag...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 125, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .543, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Griffin 3-6, Murray 3-8, Young 2-11, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Culver 0-2, Krejci 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Culver, Murray). Turnovers: 12 (Murray 5, Culver 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 8 (Collins 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
RUTGERS (5-2) Hyatt 4-13 0-0 11, Mag 4-12 0-0 9, Omoruyi 7-10 1-1 16, McConnell 6-12 3-3 16, Spencer 1-10 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Reiber 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Woolfolk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 4-4 61. MIAMI (7-1) Omier 6-8 5-6 17, Jo.Miller 6-11...
Bakersfield Californian
TEMPLE 67, LA SALLE 51
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds). Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn). Steals: 2 (Miller, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
BUCKNELL 89, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCabe 4-7, Gregory 2-3, Ruggery 2-3, Moore 2-8, Hargis 1-3, Sanon 0-1, Scanlon 0-1, Land 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McCabe, Sanon, Webb). Turnovers: 12 (Land 2, McCabe 2, Webb 2, Gregory, Hargis,...
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39
MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Powe 2-3, Jordan 2-3, Weber 2-4, Al.Hayes 2-3, An.Hayes 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Gony 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Gony 1) Turnovers: 18 (J.Carter 3, Smith 3, Johnson 3, Weber 2, Moore 2, Al.Hayes 1, Jordan...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 85
PHILADELPHIA (85) Harris 0-7 3-3 3, Tucker 2-4 0-0 6, Embiid 6-16 7-9 19, Melton 4-11 0-0 9, Milton 6-12 2-2 14, Niang 2-7 0-0 5, Reed 4-4 1-2 9, Harrell 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-4 2-2 4, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, House Jr. 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-77 15-18 85.
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 90, RICHMOND 67
Percentages: FG .362, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Roche 4-6, Gustavson 2-2, Burton 2-5, Bigelow 2-8, Bailey 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Randolph 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bailey, Bigelow, Burton). Turnovers: 13 (Quinn 4, Nelson 3, Bigelow 2, Bailey, Burton, Gustavson, Randolph). Steals: 7 (Bigelow...
Game Notes: Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41
Below are game notes from the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 victory over the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 5-2 on the season, Bellarmine is 2-6. This was the first meeting between the teams. Next for UK: on Wednesday, the ...
Bakersfield Californian
CINCINNATI 86, N.J.I.T. 60
Percentages: FG .420, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hess 3-5, Osawe 2-4, Sullivan 2-5, de Graaf 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Gray 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diakite). Turnovers: 15 (Hess 4, McMillian 3, Osawe 3, Gray 2, Anderson, Faison, Sullivan). Steals: 6 (Gray...
