Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
3 reasons why Green Bay Packers must shut down Aaron Rodgers, start Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now dealing with a significant rib injury and an avulsion fracture in his
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Philadelphia Eagles star safety sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney
Philadelphia Eagles starting safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is having the best season of his four-year career, however, that could be halted
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a 40-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. During the loss, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. It’s not yet known whether or not Rodgers will play, but he let his thoughts be known. The Packers Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears screams an opportunity for him to rest. Then again, Green Bay cannot afford another loss.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
NBC Sports
Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Jalen Hurts
You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big loss for the Eagles' defense. According to a report, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney during Sunday night's 40-33 win over the Packers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted the update on Gardner-Johnson's injury Tuesday morning. The injury is reportedly non-surgical and is not expected to be season-ending, but there is no timetable for his return. "#Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Sunday night's win over the #Packers, per sources. It's a non-surgical injury. Testing is ongoing, so timetable still TBD, but it is not expected to be season-ending," Pelissero tweeted. The Birds became the NFL's first 10-win team on Sunday, and Jalen Hurts had one of the best games of his young NFL career and strengthened his MVP case. Read more on the Eagles' win by the numbers here.
