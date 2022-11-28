Auditions for Arcadia at the Greenbelt Arts Center, Dec 5 & 6. Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia has won awards and accolades ever since its first appearance in 1993. It is set in an English country house, and takes place in both early 1800s and the present day in 2000. There scholars debate the relationships between past and present, order and disorder, and certainty and uncertainty. The (often inaccurate) sleuthing of the modern researchers is contrasted with those who lived there before and provide both comedy and drama. And indeed, there are scandals, both academic and personal, that keeps the plot shifting. It presents a rich combination of farcical elements, clever wordplay, and omens of a dark future.

