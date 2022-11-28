The highly-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has returned to Off-Broadway with a limited engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will run through January 1, 2023. The stage is set very simply with long parchment scrolls hanging from the rafters, the center one with the word Torah prominently displayed in Hebrew. The main props used throughout the show are chairs and tables used in a variety of ways. A grand set of Anatekva is not needed in this staging of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; the magnificent acting, dancing, and music more than carries the show.

3 DAYS AGO