The masked man of Broadway is going out strong.“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping...
The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date due to demand. This is the only extension possible, according to the production, as the Majestic Theatre will be closing after the run for “major renovations.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development VentureMariah Carey Joins Broadway...
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
Theater Latté Da presents "Christmas at the Local"
Theater Latté Da Presents the World Premiere of Christmas at the Local, opening on December 2.Click here for more.
Frank Sinatra Stage Musical In Works With ‘Diana’ Writer Joe DiPietro And Triple Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall
EXCLUSIVE: A new stage musical based on the life and career of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the legendary Frank Sinatra, is in the works, with a book by Memphis and Diana writer Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. Producing will be Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises. Related Story ‘Slave Play’ Author Jeremy O. Harris & New York Jet CJ Uzomah Join Broadway's 'Ain’t No Mo’' As Co-Producers Related Story 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New Closing Date Related Story Broadway's 'A Doll's House' With Jessica Chastain Sets...
Thrillist
The Phantom of the Opera is already the longest-running show in Broadway history, and now it will stick around a little longer. After announcing that the show would close in February 2023—ending a record-breaking 35-year run—producers have now extended its stay on Broadway due to historic ticket sales. The New York Times reports that the show grossed $2.2 million the week of Thanksgiving, its highest total ever. Due to the demand, the show will stay open for an additional eight weeks until April 16, 2023.
Immaculata’s Symphony to Present Christmas Concert December 4
Photo byImmaculata University. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Immaculata Symphony will hold its annual Christmas concert in Alumnae Hall at 3 PM. The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.
theaterpizzazz.com
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Triumphs Returning to Off-Broadway
The highly-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has returned to Off-Broadway with a limited engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will run through January 1, 2023. The stage is set very simply with long parchment scrolls hanging from the rafters, the center one with the word Torah prominently displayed in Hebrew. The main props used throughout the show are chairs and tables used in a variety of ways. A grand set of Anatekva is not needed in this staging of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; the magnificent acting, dancing, and music more than carries the show.
DJ Club connects electronic music lovers to a fun learning environment
The DJ Club hosts weekly mixers on Friday evenings from 6-8 pm to give EDM music lovers a space to learn and collaborate. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. While dancing at Midway, Library Bar or Ethyl & Tank, there is a chance the DJ performing started as a member of Ohio State’s DJ Club.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Kenny Thomas returns "On Time"
(November 30, 2022) It’s been more than a decade since Kenny Thomas’s last full-length album. Yet, he’s kept plenty busy: penning his autobiography (Baring My Soul), touring with Living in a Box, guesting on a number of colleagues’ albums, and practicing acupuncture. Having recently celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of his debut LP, Voices, and enjoyed widespread success with the cool and funky “Contagious,” the stage finally seems yet for his long-awaited fifth solo set—currently scheduled for spring 2023 release on Virtue Records.
Jack and the Beanstalk review – sumptuously OTT panto has a big heart
A streetwise Jack sells his cow for a tin of baked beans in this sugar rush of a show, which is underpinned with an anti-greed moral about the collective good
Austin Butler performed full Elvis concerts, Baz Luhrmann reveals
Another element to Austin Butler’s highly-touted Elvis performance, where the actor performing full Elvis concerts in character, are expected to be released.
