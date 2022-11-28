ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers drops close road game to Miami

Rutgers played its first road game of the season tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Scarlet Knights started to pull away in the second half but Miami came roaring back and just had more on the offensive end, resulting in a 68-61 decision. The loss drops Rutgers to 5-2 while Miami moves to 7-1 and here is a look at how it all went down.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Miami

Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal

Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Rutgers

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:15 p.m., ESPNU) as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Miami (6-1, No. 44 Kenpom) is coming off a 66-64 win at UCF on Sunday...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List

Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
NEWARK, NJ
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents

The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
NEWARK, NJ
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change

Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots

The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Another big NJ store is closing forever

As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
WAYNE, NJ
Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating

With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
