Rutgers drops close road game to Miami
Rutgers played its first road game of the season tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Scarlet Knights started to pull away in the second half but Miami came roaring back and just had more on the offensive end, resulting in a 68-61 decision. The loss drops Rutgers to 5-2 while Miami moves to 7-1 and here is a look at how it all went down.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Miami
Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal
Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Rutgers
View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Watsco Center on Wednesday (7:15 p.m., ESPNU) as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Miami (6-1, No. 44 Kenpom) is coming off a 66-64 win at UCF on Sunday...
Jordan Miller’s 17-10 leads Hurricanes to comeback win over Scarlet Knights
Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lead the Miami Hurricanes to a 68-61 win over Rutgers in ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. Norchad Omier added 17 points and nine rebounds and Isaiah Wong scored 16 for the Hurricanes who have won eight of their last nine in the challenge.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
N.J. high school baseball player, 16, dies in ATV crash in Georgia
A New Jersey high school student with a promising future in baseball died on Thanksgiving from injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in Georgia, authorities said. Matthew J. Carlson, 16, of Middlesex County, died in a hospital the day after the accident, which occurred Wednesday night in Hancock County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents
The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change
Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million
HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
MrBeast Burger is Opening Another Virtual “Ghost” Kitchen in NJ!
Looks like MrBeast is expanding his empire in New Jersey!. Back in September, YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick-and-mortar Jersey MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Now, another MrBeast Burger is about to open in Manasquan, located at Blend On Main (152...
Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating
With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
