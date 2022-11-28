ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Goalkeeper attacked, fireworks hurled at Turkish derby game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A second-tier derby match in the western Turkish city of Izmir was abandoned after fireworks were thrown at the stands of the home team and the visiting team’s goalkeeper was assaulted with a corner flag, requiring hospital treatment.

The Izmir governor’s office said 21 people were detained following Sunday’s game between rivals Goztepe and Altay, including two ambulance drivers who are suspected of smuggling fireworks into Goztepe’s Gursel Aksel stadium and leaving them in the bathroom for Altay fans to pick up.

The fireworks were hurled some 20 minutes into the game, injuring one Goztepe fan. While medical teams were assisting him, a Goztepe fan grabbed the corner flag and assaulted goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc, media reports said.

The game was abandoned in the 25th minute.

Both Ozenc and the Goztepe fan were hospitalized but were not in serious condition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
The Associated Press

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Associated Press

Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
The Independent

Fan flies last minute to watch Wales in World Cup – without telling girlfriend

A Wales fan made a last-minute decision to fly to Qatar to watch Wales play England in the World Cup – without telling his girlfriend.David ‘Dai’ Jones from Pontypridd, South Wales, could not resist travelling to the game after seeing his best friends partying at the tournament from their base in Dubai.Despite receiving an ultimatum from his partner of 11 years, Mr Jones enlisted the help of his pals to get him a ticket and visa and boarded a plane to Doha on Monday night.Without any accommodation, the 33-year-old slept in Hamad International Airport before heading to a pre-match party...
BBC

Pakistan v England: First Test in Rawalpindi starts on Thursday

England's first Test against Pakistan will start on Thursday as scheduled after the tourists confirmed they are able to field an XI. An illness affecting the England camp had led to discussions over postponing the match by a day. Around 14 members of the party of players and coaches were...
The Independent

England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan who set out to explore "hidden Qatar" found abandoned apartment blocks where workers who built stadiums for the World Cup 2022 allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was first met with "no entry" signs upon discovering the apartments in Mesaieed, but was given a tour by security guards as they said the accommodation was being demolished soon.Footage shows bare kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms in the flats, some of which had balconies.Dawley said security told him that migrant workers had stayed in the apartments.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Messi steals show as Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USAWales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash
The Associated Press

Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.
The Associated Press

Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49

BRUSSELS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8-19. The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 30 metric tons (33 tons) of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UAE with the support of Europol. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also played a role in bringing down the organization, which was also involved in money laundering, Europol said.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy