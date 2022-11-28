ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sorrento to host Boucherie and Balloon Festival for first time in ten years

Sorrento will be the host of the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Dec. 2-4 after a ten-year hiatus. The festival serves as a fundraiser to benefit Louisiana Lions Camp and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, providing free recreational activities, optical services, and more for special-needs children. The event will be held on...
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway

Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Rescuing Jackson from oblivion; author shares story of history of town

Michael Howell said he didn't mean to spend 18 years writing a 600-page reference book on Jackson, but he did mean to try and rescue the history of town and its people “from oblivion.”. Along the way, he said, he discovered “many surprising things” that are included in his...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy