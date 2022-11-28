Read full article on original website
Christian Pulisic gives update on status for USA's clash with the Netherlands
Christian Pulisic played the hero for Team USA in the must-have win for the red, white, and blue. The USA defeated Iran, 1-0, to advance out of Group B and into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute proved to be the defining...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic's heroic goal downs Iran, propels USMNT into Round of 16
DOHA, Qatar — "Captain America" began his dart away from unbearable pressure into the Promised Land at 10:37 p.m., from out of Iran's view and toward the World Cup knockout rounds. He burst through deafening Iranian noise, away from the specter of elimination and into the penalty box. And here, on the biggest stage of all, a split-second before clattering into a goalkeeper, Christian Pulisic arrived.
Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup confirmed lineups as Depay starts for La Oranje
The Netherlands are in pole position at the top of Group A but they must keep their focus against the already knocked-out hosts Qatar to secure a last-16 spot. This will be Qatar's final game at their first World Cup, becoming only the second host nation to crash out in the group stages after losing to Ecuador and Senegal.
Man Utd legend Jaap Stam slams Jadon Sancho and Antony before warning Erik ten Hag over Cody Gakpo transfer
EX-MANCHESTER UNITED ace Jaap Stam has slammed Jadon Sancho and Antony for their lack of consistency - but is unsure whether Cody Gakpo is the answer. Sancho made the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, while Brazil international Antony arrived 12 months later in an £85.5m move from Ajax.
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays
What the papers sayChristian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However, any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.Staying at the World Cup, and The Times reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Kyle Walker to the starting line-up...
Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
What the papers sayIf Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.The man regarded as the “Ukrainian Neymar” may soon leave Europe for the Premier League. Shakhtar Donetsk have lowered their asking price for Mykhaylo Mudryk from £90million to £40m plus add-ons and the Mirror reports that Arsenal have been able to agree a deal to pick...
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic day-to-day after suffering pelvic contusion during goal vs. Iran
Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the USMNT's Group B finale against Iran in the World Cup when he scored a goal. He is day-to-day.
Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo is making headlines for himself on the world stage with three goals already for the Netherlands at this years World Cup. The Dutchman is majorly impressing and attracting a lot of interest to himself so far. Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK...
Video – Tavallaey and Garganese offer their input on Juventus target Jakub Kiwior
Since the beginning of the season, Jakub Kiwior has been one of the breakout stars in Serie A. Despite playing for the relatively modest Spezia, the Polish centre-back caught the attention of several top clubs, and has now cemented himself as an integral part for his national team in the 2022 World Cup.
