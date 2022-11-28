ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

wtaq.com

Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whbl.com

Two Crashes on Tuesday Near Plymouth – One With Injuries

Emergency crews respond to two crashes yesterday on Highway 57 on either side of Plymouth. The first one happened just before 3:00 at Highway 57 and “PP” when a car tried to make a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from that crash.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim

The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim heading home after difficult surgery

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of about 60 people...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Driver arrested for leaving Sheboygan scene where pedestrian was killed

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A man was killed after crossing a street in Sheboygan. Police say the incident happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 9th and New York Avenue. The driver left the scene but was later found. A 20-year-old Sheboygan man confessed to leaving the scene....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wood burner causes fire in Almond

ALMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Firefighters put out a shed fire that was started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning. A homeowner reported the fire in their shed. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
ALMOND, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute selects new fire chief

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute has selected its new fire chief. The Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien, who is currently serving as a fire chief in Two Rivers. Denzien will take over the role from interim fire chief, Len Vander Wyst, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Commission began...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

