wtaq.com
Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
whbl.com
Two Crashes on Tuesday Near Plymouth – One With Injuries
Emergency crews respond to two crashes yesterday on Highway 57 on either side of Plymouth. The first one happened just before 3:00 at Highway 57 and “PP” when a car tried to make a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from that crash.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
spmetrowire.com
Police: Woman arrested after smashing drive-thru window
A Plover woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after being arrested on Nov. 28.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim
The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
Fox11online.com
East-side fire becomes first residential fire of holiday season in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wreaths outside of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department buildings will now have a red bulb to signify the first home fire of this holiday season. The department was dispatched to a fire on the city's east side at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police arrived on...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim heading home after difficult surgery
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of about 60 people...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
95.5 FM WIFC
Elderly Man Shot in Portage County Incident, 78-Year-Old Suspect in Custody
TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — A 92-year-old man is dead and a 78-year-old man is in custody after a shooting incident in Portage County. Sheriff Mike Lukas says his department received a call at about 12:30 Sunday morning regarding a shooting inside a home in the Town of Amherst. That’s where officers found the victim’s body.
Fox11online.com
21-year-old man accidentally fires gun, shoots himself in Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man was unloading...
Fox11online.com
Driver arrested for leaving Sheboygan scene where pedestrian was killed
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A man was killed after crossing a street in Sheboygan. Police say the incident happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North 9th and New York Avenue. The driver left the scene but was later found. A 20-year-old Sheboygan man confessed to leaving the scene....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wood burner causes fire in Almond
ALMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Firefighters put out a shed fire that was started by a nearby outdoor wood burner in Almond on Monday morning. A homeowner reported the fire in their shed. When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any other structures. The shed is a total loss.
wtaq.com
Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute selects new fire chief
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Grand Chute has selected its new fire chief. The Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien, who is currently serving as a fire chief in Two Rivers. Denzien will take over the role from interim fire chief, Len Vander Wyst, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Commission began...
Fox11online.com
Officials promise to 'clean up' alerts after too many people were notified of gas leak
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We're learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive, located on...
