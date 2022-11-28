The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Very’s Cyber Monday sale

This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale this Cyber Monday , thanks to Very. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.

For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

But deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.

So, with the Xbox boss refusing to rule out a price hike in the future, Very’s deal couldn’t have come at a better time. Read on for everything you need to know.

Xbox series X: Was £449.99, now £429.99, Very.co.uk

The company’s latest flagship console received a glowing review by our tech writer, Steve Hogarty. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” he said. Praising the sleek look, he added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.”

In terms of performance, inside the box, you’ll find some seriously powerful components. “The familiar user interface is snappier than ever, dropping you into games in fractions of a second. ‘Quick resume’ freezes your game’s progress whenever you jump back to the dashboard, enabling you to resume playing when you’re ready, without loading times. This works across multiple games too, so you can snap between two almost instantly, as though you’re alt-tabbing between windows on your desktop.”

Beyond gaming, the Xbox series X could also replace your existing set-up box. It runs all of the major entertainment apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ at 4K and in Dolby Vision, with the emergent HDR format for better picture quality and contrast.

For Cyber Monday, you can save £20 right now – and we predict a sell-out.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Cyber Monday deals – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less