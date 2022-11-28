ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Very’s Cyber Monday sale

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale this Cyber Monday , thanks to Very. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.

For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.

But deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.

So, with the Xbox boss refusing to rule out a price hike in the future, Very’s deal couldn’t have come at a better time. Read on for everything you need to know.

Xbox series X: Was £449.99, now £429.99, Very.co.uk

The company’s latest flagship console received a glowing review by our tech writer, Steve Hogarty. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” he said. Praising the sleek look, he added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.”

In terms of performance, inside the box, you’ll find some seriously powerful components. “The familiar user interface is snappier than ever, dropping you into games in fractions of a second. ‘Quick resume’ freezes your game’s progress whenever you jump back to the dashboard, enabling you to resume playing when you’re ready, without loading times. This works across multiple games too, so you can snap between two almost instantly, as though you’re alt-tabbing between windows on your desktop.”

Beyond gaming, the Xbox series X could also replace your existing set-up box. It runs all of the major entertainment apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ at 4K and in Dolby Vision, with the emergent HDR format for better picture quality and contrast.

For Cyber Monday, you can save £20 right now – and we predict a sell-out.

