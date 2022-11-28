Hawks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $13,705,231 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $13,859,798 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight and will start against the Hawks after missing the past four games with a left foot sprain. – 6:35 PM
Matisse Thybulle, who was upgraded to questionable before tonight’s game, is cleared for action.
PJ Tucker was probable, and will play as expected #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both available tonight. Starters are Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Embiid. #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Joel Embiid is available tonight #Sixers – 6:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
Joel Embiid has begun to warm up #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QnKwqfDRN6 – 6:15 PM
Embiid out for his usual pregame warmup. No protective measures immediately visible on either foot. pic.twitter.com/Nd3BOT0x3H – 6:13 PM
Tyrese Maxey is out of his walking boot. He just walked into the locker room. #Sixers – 6:01 PM
Tyrese Maxey just walked into the Sixers’ locker room — and is out of his walking boot. – 6:00 PM
Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, and Jalen Johnson are all game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM
Doc Rivers said he’s hopeful Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle can play tonight vs. Atlanta. As per usual, Embiid’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. Thybulle already went through his pregame on-court work about a half-hour ago. – 5:27 PM
No word on Joel Embiid yet but Doc Rivers said that he worked out and practiced for the past four or five days. – 5:17 PM
Rivers says he’s hoping Embiid will be a go tonight after he tests himself during pregame warmups. Says he’s worked out the last 4-5 days or so – 5:17 PM
Doc Rivers hopes to have Joel Embiid back on the floor tonight, but he isn’t sure. Same goes to Matisse Thybulle. They both are listed as questionable tonight. #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 3:39 PM
Paul Reed has been improving in his ability to roll off screens and finishing at the rim. He discussed how he has been able to do so. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/pau… via @SixersWire – 3:30 PM
midday Sixers injury report check in…
PROBABLE: Tucker (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE: Embiid (mid-foot sprain), Thybulle (left ankle, tenosynovitis)
OUT: Harden, Maxey, Springer – 2:53 PM
Injury report for tonight’s Hawks at Sixers game. pic.twitter.com/Au9Gfuj2KG – 2:36 PM
Quick injury status update on Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker and Matisse Thybulle here 👇
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:54 PM
“Names are being called. Guys are stepping up and showing that they’re forever ready. Our motto is ‘stay ready’ because it’s a ‘We’ Season. We all are just trying to come in and put it together and win games.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:22 PM
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM
Sixers injury report for tonight:
Out: Harden, Maxey, Springer
Questionable: Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Thybulle
Probable: Tucker – 12:41 PM
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are listed as questionable for tonight‘s game against the Atlanta Hawks. PJ Tucker is probable. #Sixers. – 12:39 PM
Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Hawks. PJ Tucker is probable. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaden Springer all remain out. #Sixers – 12:37 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 12:34 PM
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle have been upgraded to Questionable for tonight’s game against the #Hawks – 12:32 PM
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7
4. Tari Eason: 1.2
5. Jalen Williams: 0.9
6. Walker Kessler: 0.6
7. AJ Griffin: 0.4
8. Jalen Duren: 0.3
9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM
Shake Milton has had himself a big week on the court and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is feeling impressed with what Milton has done #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/mag… via @SixersWire – 9:57 AM
The shorthanded Sixers had a very successful week.
Here is what we learned, from Paul Reed’s increased patience on offense to Shake Milton earning his spot in the rotation no matter who returns (last day of $1/month for a year for new subscribers): https://t.co/F0NUxnUCfK pic.twitter.com/Sreso0dJ8I – 9:33 AM
The 76ers shot 78% on 2-pointers on Sunday against the Magic (39-50).
That is the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game by any team since the Clippers in 1998 against the Raptors (min. 50 2-pt FGA).
The Clippers went 52-for-66 (78.8%). – 9:13 AM
Takeaways and details from last night’s Heat win in Atlanta:
-Bam Adebayo’s scoring surge continues
-Tyler Herro shows growth with triple-double
-The Heat zone was again great
-Possibility remains that Jimmy Butler will join Heat on trip
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:57 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 106-98 win in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Herro, reserves help close it out.
2. Adebayo remains in attack mode.
3. Strus sets early tone in return.
4. The Butler wait continues.
5. Hawks went to school on Heat. – 8:09 AM
Paul Reed: “Everybody on the team can hoop, can go. The Sixers aren’t bringing anybody on the team that can’t go. So I feel like everybody can go. We are deep.”
Sixers/Magic takeaways: resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:16 AM
#Sixers‘ Paul Reed on his career night: “Yeah, man, I was out the mud with 13 rebounds.”
#Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 6:12 AM
