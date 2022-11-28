Hawks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $13,705,231 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $13,859,798 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WZGC

@TimBontemps

The Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight and will start against the Hawks after missing the past four games with a left foot sprain. – 6:35 PM

@JGrasso_

Matisse Thybulle, who was upgraded to questionable before tonight’s game, is cleared for action.

PJ Tucker was probable, and will play as expected #Sixers – 6:32 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle are both available tonight. Starters are Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, and Embiid. #Sixers – 6:32 PM

@JGrasso_

@sixers

@sixers

@sixers

@sixers

@Ky_Carlin

@NBAKrell

@Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is out of his walking boot. He just walked into the locker room. #Sixers – 6:01 PM

@ginamizell

@sixers

@NBAKrell

Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, and Jalen Johnson are all game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 5:32 PM

@ginamizell

Doc Rivers said he’s hopeful Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle can play tonight vs. Atlanta. As per usual, Embiid’s status will be determined after his pregame workout. Thybulle already went through his pregame on-court work about a half-hour ago. – 5:27 PM

@rich_hofmann

@KyleNeubeck

@Ky_Carlin

@rich_hofmann

@Ky_Carlin

@KyleNeubeck

@WilliamsLaurenL

Injury report for tonight’s Hawks at Sixers game. pic.twitter.com/Au9Gfuj2KG – 2:36 PM

@sixers

@ginamizell

@sixers

@DerekBodnerNBA

@Tsaltas46

@KLChouinard

For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.

Clint Capela (dental pain) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is questionable.

Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is questionable. – 1:02 PM

@KLChouinard

@PompeyOnSixers

@Ky_Carlin

@NBAKrell

@JGrasso_

@WilliamsLaurenL

@rich_hofmann

@NBA_Math

@sixers

@NBA_Math

@sixers

@Pacers

@Ky_Carlin

@rich_hofmann

@StatsWilliams

@Anthony_Chiang

@sixers

@WilliamsLaurenL

@IraHeatBeat

@sixers

@teamziller

@PompeyOnSixers

@PompeyOnSixers

Paul Reed: “Everybody on the team can hoop, can go. The Sixers aren’t bringing anybody on the team that can’t go. So I feel like everybody can go. We are deep.”

Sixers/Magic takeaways: resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:16 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers‘ Paul Reed on his career night: “Yeah, man, I was out the mud with 13 rebounds.”

#Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 6:12 AM