Magic vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Orlando Magic play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $24,528,412 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $18,812,076 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alperen “Magic” Sengun? pic.twitter.com/0WMWIjfF7W – 12:33 PM
🧵 The Magic’s statistical profile through 20 games — about 1/4 of the season — via Cleaning The Glass and the NBA’s official website: pic.twitter.com/ymPOs7UOHB – 12:33 PM
Dissecting the Sixers’ 133-103 victory over the Magic. youtu.be/KeYZMb3q8rQ via @YouTube – 12:33 PM
Nets do not list Seth Curry on the status report ahead of tonight’s back-to-back vs. Orlando.
Yuta Watanabe (Hamstring) and David Duke Jr. (Non-covid illness) are OUT. – 12:19 PM
Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:
1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%
3. Steph Curry: 52.2%
4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%
6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%
KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM
Nets status report for tonight: Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:
Duke Jr. (non-Covid illness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (right hamstring strain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 12:14 PM
Steph shooting this season:
— 66% in the paint
(better than Giannis)
— 55% from midrange
(better than DeRozan)
— 63% on twos
(better than Zubac)
— 56% on isos
(better than Durant)
We haven’t even mentioned his 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/rZcgZ0b96O – 11:58 AM
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7
4. Tari Eason: 1.2
5. Jalen Williams: 0.9
6. Walker Kessler: 0.6
7. AJ Griffin: 0.4
8. Jalen Duren: 0.3
9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM
Shake Milton has had himself a big week on the court and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is feeling impressed with what Milton has done #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/mag… via @SixersWire – 9:57 AM
The 76ers shot 78% on 2-pointers on Sunday against the Magic (39-50).
That is the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game by any team since the Clippers in 1998 against the Raptors (min. 50 2-pt FGA).
The Clippers went 52-for-66 (78.8%). – 9:13 AM
Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:05 AM
Paul Reed: “Everybody on the team can hoop, can go. The Sixers aren’t bringing anybody on the team that can’t go. So I feel like everybody can go. We are deep.”
#Sixers‘ Paul Reed on his career night: “Yeah, man, I was out the mud with 13 rebounds.”
#Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 6:12 AM
Shel Milton has a season-high 29 points as #Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 3:51 AM
