Magic vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $24,528,412 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $18,812,076 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@AdamSpolane

Alperen “Magic” Sengun? pic.twitter.com/0WMWIjfF7W – 12:33 PM

@khobi_price

🧵 The Magic’s statistical profile through 20 games — about 1/4 of the season — via Cleaning The Glass and the NBA’s official website: pic.twitter.com/ymPOs7UOHB – 12:33 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Dissecting the Sixers’ 133-103 victory over the Magic. youtu.be/KeYZMb3q8rQ via @YouTube – 12:33 PM

@erikslater_

Nets do not list Seth Curry on the status report ahead of tonight’s back-to-back vs. Orlando.

Yuta Watanabe (Hamstring) and David Duke Jr. (Non-covid illness) are OUT. – 12:19 PM

@erikslater_

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets status report for tonight: Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:

Duke Jr. (non-Covid illness) – OUT

Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT

Watanabe (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 12:14 PM

@statmuse

Steph shooting this season:

— 66% in the paint

(better than Giannis)

— 55% from midrange

(better than DeRozan)

— 63% on twos

(better than Zubac)

— 56% on isos

(better than Durant)

We haven’t even mentioned his 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/rZcgZ0b96O – 11:58 AM

@BrooklynNets

A day of practice they’ll never forget…

@wacchi1013 recently surprised the @KeioOf varsity boys & girls basketball teams! pic.twitter.com/9a589gXxkJ – 11:50 AM

@WilliamsLaurenL

So, no coverage from on the next two Hawks games

— tonight @ the 76ers and Wednesday @ the Magic. But @GabeBurnsAJC will have you guys covered. Make sure to give him a follow for updates over the next couple of games. I’ll be back Friday against the Nuggets. – 11:41 AM

@Alex__Schiffer

We are live with the monthly Nets chat. Join us for the next hour: theathletic.com/3941075/2022/1… – 11:29 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7

4. Tari Eason: 1.2

5. Jalen Williams: 0.9

6. Walker Kessler: 0.6

7. AJ Griffin: 0.4

8. Jalen Duren: 0.3

9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets live chat starts in less than 20. Start your week off in the best way possible—with yours truly. theathletic.com/3941075/2022/1… – 11:13 AM

@OrlandoMagic

big hats are the new wave pic.twitter.com/LSac71zITa – 10:29 AM

@OrlandoMagic

game #21.

🆚: @Brooklyn Nets

📍: Brooklyn, NY

🕢: 7:30 PM

📺: @BallySportsFL • @BallyMagic

📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/yRLhtVxXxE – 9:58 AM

@Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton has had himself a big week on the court and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is feeling impressed with what Milton has done #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/mag… via @SixersWire – 9:57 AM

@BrooklynNets

22 of 82.

📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/2sZtWsO52C – 9:45 AM

@OrlandoMagic

ooga booga pic.twitter.com/5dcfbbHBOc – 9:35 AM

@StatsWilliams

The 76ers shot 78% on 2-pointers on Sunday against the Magic (39-50).

That is the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game by any team since the Clippers in 1998 against the Raptors (min. 50 2-pt FGA).

The Clippers went 52-for-66 (78.8%). – 9:13 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:05 AM

@hornets

Made our way to Boston.

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bJp0wQ7myS – 9:03 AM

@BrooklynNets

11.27.22 | Through the lens

📸 @CanonUSA – 8:45 AM

@sixers

successful weekend!

📹 Game Highlights vs. Magic | 11.27.22

presented by @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/ydmbVZlZeb – 8:01 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Paul Reed: “Everybody on the team can hoop, can go. The Sixers aren’t bringing anybody on the team that can’t go. So I feel like everybody can go. We are deep.”

Sixers/Magic takeaways: resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:16 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers‘ Paul Reed on his career night: “Yeah, man, I was out the mud with 13 rebounds.”

#Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 6:12 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: resilient group, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Magic takeaways: resilient starters, deeper bench, better ball movement inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:15 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Shel Milton has a season-high 29 points as #Sixers complete sweep of #Magic with 133-103 road victory inquirer.com/sixers/shake-m… via @phillyinquirer – 3:51 AM

@BasketNews_com

Furkan Korkmaz got the Magic chasing shadows 🕺

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/8LAuN5EXO0 – 1:48 AM