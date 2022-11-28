Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $11,577,747 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $13,443,696 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

@JLew1050

The Raptors are finally getting healthy as they reach the quarter mark of the season. They're still figuring out who they are and what they're capable of, but can feel pretty good about where they sit through 20 games, all things considered:

@Raptors

“Missed this”

@RealDCunningham

Some nights, there are lessons to be taken away from losses in the NBA. Other nights, it’s just best to flush the game and forget about it.

Monday night against the Raptors feels like the latter for the #Cavs. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 10:51 PM

@ChrisFedor

At least #Cavs Darius Garland didn’t leave with a hideous eye injury this time …

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 10:21 PM

@ekoreen

“Watching Pascal play, it’s like, ‘Wow, damn!'” – Scottie Barnes – 10:14 PM

@ekoreen

“It was a little different, for sure. It was ‘aight.” – Scottie Barnes on coming off the bench – 10:13 PM

@JLew1050

VanVleet said he’s making progress in his recovery from the illness he’s been dealing with for a few weeks, still not 100% but feeling better every day. “I’m getting there. My wind is building back up. I’m clearing up some of the congestion… I feel great compared to where I was” – 10:07 PM

@ekoreen

“I like Neto. He’s a heck of a competitor. … I was probably more frustrated at the ref than I was at him.” – Fred VanVleet on not being able to repeat what he said to Raul Neto after dropping that 3 on him. He also said he got away with a push off. – 10:05 PM

@ekoreen

“Every game we play just feels like chaos.” – VanVleet says on not knowing they lost possession battle vs. what they usually do – 10:00 PM

@Eric__Smith

Pascal was magnificent in his return. What a difference-maker.

But OG, yet again, deserves a ton of cred. 20p on 8/13…while holding Mitchell to only 8p?

Solid.

CLE may have been on a back to back (though DET to TOR isn’t exactly grueling) but this was still a big win for TOR – 9:59 PM

@Raptors

@RickNoland

NBA starting SF just played 32 minutes and scored 2 pts on 1-11 shooting. Isaac Okoro, ladies and gentlemen – 9:46 PM

@Raptors

@JLew1050

Sure, Cavs were missing key pieces and on the 2nd night of a back-to-back… but for the first time in a LONG while, the Raptors looked whole again (or close to it, at least). They reach the quarter point with a record of 11-9 – pretty good under the circumstances. – 9:43 PM

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs lose 100-88 to the Raptors. This feels like one they won’t be spending too much time dissecting. Had open looks and shot poorly. They’re back in action against the Sixers on Wednesday at home. – 9:42 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors, looking like the Raptors, win by a dozen

Off to NOLA to see our pal JV on Wednesday – 9:42 PM

@Raptors

@statmuse

Bench players with 20/5/5 on 70 FG% in a game this season:

— Kevin Love

— Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/vgwUjrTPZi – 9:37 PM

@JLew1050

Can Anunoby maintain a high level of play with Siakam back and his touches/attempts inevitably going down? For at least one night, the answer is: YES.

OG has 20 points on 13 shots. Combined, he and Siakam have 38 points on 15-27 FG, 5-9 3P. Not a bad one-two punch. – 9:34 PM

@SmithRaps

It might get a bit lost in Siakampolooza but O.G.’s been understatedly outstanding again tonight

I see Donovan Mitchell out there but I sure don’t see him doing anything

And O.G.’s got 18 points on 11 shots – 9:26 PM

@cavs

One more frame to play. #LetEmKnow – 9:16 PM

@SmithRaps

Still a wee bit of discombobulation but Raptors up 13 headed to the fourth

Siakam 18, Anunoby 15, Young/VanVleet 10 each; Cavs 38.2 FG% – 9:15 PM

@RealDCunningham

Just a rough night all around offensively for the #Cavs. They’re down 80-67 after three in Toronto. – 9:15 PM

@JLew1050

Easier to see the silver lining of injuries now that the Raps are getting guys back. With Siakam/others out, OG levelled up and Juancho/Thad emerged as viable depth pieces. Been a long time since they’ve had this much talent on the floor, and they’re still missing Achiuwa/Porter. – 9:14 PM

@vivekmjacob

juancho did just enough to give o.g. a sniff and he took care of the rest – 9:14 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell scored five points in the first 2:45 of the game. Hasn’t scored since. – 9:13 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland involved in every aspect — at both ends — of that 6-0 run. – 9:03 PM

@SmithRaps

Couple of minutes of discombobulation, Raptors lead down to 9, they need a regrouping timeout – 9:02 PM

@RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley has tied a career-high with four 3-point attempts tonight in Toronto.

He’s missed all four. – 9:00 PM

@Raptors

@cavs

servin’ lobs 🔨

@SmithRaps

Raptors by 14, 7:56 left in the third after a rather pretty Siakam-to-Anunoby pass for a dunk.

Pascal’s got 16-7-4 – 8:56 PM

@JLew1050

Not that there are a lot of great ways to defend Pascal Siakam, but asking Dean Wade to do it straight up (with occasional and, in most cases, late help) ain’t it. – 8:56 PM

@RealDCunningham

The Raptors are in the bonus with 8:16 left in the third and have a 61-49 lead over the #Cavs. Feels like this one might be getting away a little bit. Cavs have missed a ton of open looks. – 8:55 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors in bonus less than 4 minutes into the third quarter – 8:54 PM

@ekoreen

Siakam just dribbled a bunch, and now the Raptors are in the penalty with 8:16 left. – 8:54 PM

@kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley has a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds after that dunk. – 8:51 PM

@ChrisFedor

It feels like the #Cavs have been running some pretty good offense. But the ball, as a result of the Raptors decision to help on Garland, Mitchell and Mobley, keeps ending up in the “others” hands. And the “others” aren’t converting much. – 8:48 PM

@AaronBenRose

Same starters to open the second half for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes remain on the bench – 8:47 PM

@cavs

@michaelgrange

Raptors lead 52-43 at half. Siakam leads all scorers with 17, Gary Trent Jr. with eight off the bench. Toronto (and O.G. Anunoby) has held Mitchell to five points on six shots. – 8:34 PM

@RealDCunningham

Feels like the #Cavs did a lot of things well in that first half, but they missed a ton of open looks. Guys not named Darius Garland or Evan Mobley are currently 8-of-30 from the floor and 4-of-16 from deep. Shooting numbers like that aren’t gonna win games. They’re down 52-43. – 8:34 PM

@Raptors

@SmithRaps

Raptors hold Cavs to 36 per cent shooting, lead 52-43 at the half

Siakam’s got 17 but the roster looks normal again, that’s the takeaway – 8:32 PM

@ChrisFedor

The advanced numbers point to #Cavs Isaac Okoro being impactful for the team — even with his currently nonexistent offensive game. But tonight’s minutes, coming off two solid performances to open the trip, have been rough. – 8:29 PM

@cavs

3⃣ by DG!

@SmithRaps

Raptors by 7, 2:12 until halftime, a cool 17 for Siakam

And the Thad Young pass to a cutting Juancho Hernangomez for a layup was old school, old man basketball at its finest. – 8:26 PM

@JLew1050

Not sure how long this starting lineup will stick (at minimum, I would expect Barnes to get his spot back sooner than later), but I’ll say this: Young and Hernangomez are building some great chemistry. Juancho loves cutting and Thad loves cutters. Makes for a good match. – 8:25 PM

@ekoreen

Juancho: solid! – 8:24 PM

@cavs

fast cruisin’

@ChrisFedor

Coming into tonight, #Cavs believed they could have a big-time edge on the boards — even without Jarrett Allen. Thru one quarter, they are +7 in second-chance points. – 8:11 PM

@RealDCunningham

I don’t think the Robin Lopez hook shot from 13 feet out is what the #Cavs are looking for offensively. – 8:10 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Big 3 (tonight, anyway, with Jarrett Allen out) — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley — have combined for 17 of the team’s 24 points after one quarter. – 8:09 PM

@JLew1050

Giant Raptors lineup to start the 2nd quarter: Barnes, Trent, Siakam, Boucher, Birch. – 8:08 PM

@cavs

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs down 26-24 against the Raptors after the 1Q. Cavs have missed quite a few open looks from deep but the good news for them is that Darius Garland has made each of his first three attempts after going 4-of-19 last night in Detroit. – 8:08 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors up 26-24 on Cavs after a quarter, Siakam’s got 8, Raptors held Cleveland to 36 per cent shooting – 8:06 PM

@RealDCunningham

That’s gotta feel good for Garland after the night he had last night. – 8:00 PM

@SmithRaps

Raptors get best player back, play better, The Star has learned – 7:59 PM

@Raptors

@ekoreen

The Raptors are better with their best players, is what I’m seeing out here. – 7:57 PM

@cavs

@AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr is about to check in – 7:54 PM

@JLew1050

Thad Young finishes on the pick and roll and draws a foul at the rim. Then, with Evan Mobley trying to post him up, he forces an air ball at the end of the shot clock.

Don’t think he’s a big man? Think again. – 7:53 PM

@AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes and Christian Koloko checking in at the 5:40 mark. Still no Gary Trent Jr. – 7:52 PM

@cavs

@RealDCunningham

There did not look like there was much contact at all on the Mobley foul on Thad Young. – 7:47 PM

@RealDCunningham

Good to see Evan Mobley attempt those open 3-pointers. Just being a threat to do that greatly changes the spacing for the #Cavs, especially when he’s playing the five. – 7:45 PM

@RealDCunningham

The Raptors, like most teams, are helping really far off of Okoro’s spot in the corner. Looks like Toronto is using Siakam for that role. – 7:44 PM

@JLew1050

Pascal Siakam hasn’t forgotten how to play basketball over the last 3 weeks, it seems. – 7:43 PM

@Raptors

@SmithRaps

Man, that’s a whole lot of Raptors out there warming up

Odd to see – 7:35 PM

@JLew1050

Bebe sighting at Raptors-Cavs. He’s sitting baseline behind the Raps’ hoop. If VanVleet throws a lob high enough he might be able to throw it down from there. – 7:26 PM

@cavs

@ChrisFedor

I mean, I'm in Toronto so I kind of have to, right?

@LarryLage

Ton of Toronto fans in the house, making themselves heard loud and clear after Matthews’ wrist shot pulled Leafs into 1-all tie with Red Wings mid 1st – 7:23 PM

@vivekmjacob

When Pascal got injured one of the positived I was excited for was the prospect of Thad getting his season going. Juancho finding his rhythm has been a nice bonus and it’s nice to see him rewarded.

Borrowing from David Price, if Gary doesn’t like it, play better. – 7:20 PM

@TheSteinLine

Pascal Siakam is back in Toronto’s starting lineup tonight after missing 10 games with an adductor strain.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is out for Boston with neck stiffness.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:13 PM

@cavs

@ChrisFedor

ICYMI: My conversation from the other night with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sees greatness in #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley

“He can be better than me”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 7:10 PM

@JLew1050

It appears as though Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will come off the bench tonight. Raptors are starting Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez next to VanVleet, Anunoby and the returning Siakam. – 7:08 PM

@Raptors

@michaelgrange

Raptors starters include Juancho and Thad in place of Barnes and Trent jr. VanVleet, Siakam and OG are the others. – 7:07 PM

@SmithRaps

Seems Barnes is ok but not 100 per cent okay

Raptors will start VanVleet, Hernangomez, Anunoby, Young and Siakam

No Trent, either – 7:07 PM

@ekoreen

Juancho Hernangomez + Thad Young will stay in starting lineup for now. VanVleet, Anunoby, Juancho, Siakam and Thad Young start. Barnes and Trent off bench. – 7:06 PM

@WolstatSun

Raptors say it’s:

Fred VanVleet

O.G. Anunoby

Juancho Hernangómez

Pascal Siakam

Thaddeus Young, so Barnes off bench – 7:06 PM

@Raptors

@AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. Will not start tonight. Juancho Hernangomez and Thad Young start alongside Pascal, Fred, and OG – 7:05 PM

@ekoreen

Quick newser on the return of Pascal Siakam: theathletic.com/3946792/2022/1… – 7:03 PM

@cayleighgriffin

#Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Wade and E. Mobley tonight.

Caris LeVert is available!

Cavs Live coming up NOW! 📺 @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 6:58 PM

@cavs

@PDcavsinsider

Knowing that a lot of post players do not like to extend their defense to the three-point arc, Evan Mobley needs to find a comfort level there in order to open the lanes for teammates such as Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to get to the rim. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 6:31 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro stepping into the starting lineup tonight for an injured Jarrett Allen, as Evan Mobley shifts to the 5, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This will be the 11th different starting five in the first 21 games

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/i… – 6:26 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs Caris LeVert WILL PLAY tonight. – 6:05 PM

@WolstatSun

ICYMI Siakam and Barnes and Banton will play for Raptors tonight. – 6:04 PM

@ekoreen

It will be at least another few weeks until the Raptors reassess Precious Achiuwa’s ankle injury. – 5:56 PM

@cavs

@AaronBenRose

Precious Achiuwa is at least another two to three weeks away “before we have a better idea,” Nick Nurse says – 5:53 PM

@ekoreen

Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton are all available tonight vs. Cleveland. Siakam on something of a minutes limit – 5:48 PM

@Paul__Jones

Banton Barnes Siakam all available tonight according to coach Nurse #rtz #Raptors – 5:48 PM

@SmithRaps

An embarrassment of riches as Raptors get Siakam, Barnes, Banton and Champagnie back tonight – 5:48 PM

@ChrisFedor

#Raptors Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes WILL PLAY tonight. Said there will be some minute limitations on Siakam. – 5:47 PM

@JLew1050

Siakam, Barnes and Banton will all be available vs Cleveland tonight. – 5:46 PM

@AaronBenRose

Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Scottie Barnes are all available – 5:46 PM

@ChrisFedor

On the Raptors latest injury report, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have been upgraded to PROBABLE. Siakam, who was off to a magnificent start this season, hasn’t played since Nov. 4. Barnes, who beat out Evan Mobley for ROY last year, has missed two games in a row. – 5:41 PM

@vivekmjacob

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie are now listed as probable to play against the Cavs tonight.

Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. remain out. – 5:34 PM

@RealDCunningham

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have both been upgraded to probably tonight against the #Cavs. – 5:32 PM

@michaelgrange

There is growing optimism that Pascal Siakam will return tonight for the Raptors vs. Cavs. He’s missed 10 games with a strained adductor muscle. He leads the Raptors in scoring, rebounding and assists (24.8/9.3/7.7). Still awaiting final word, but trending positively. – 5:31 PM

Steppers 🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YBQmb8JQV3 – 5:12 PM

@AaronBenRose

This little tidbit from Pascal Siakam was brought to my attention today. He remains officially questionable but it seems like he’ll be back tonight based on his Instagram. I noticed the line on @BodogCA moved one point toward the Raps this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/l2EAFGHHPL – 4:30 PM

@RealDCunningham

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was among the other nominees. – 3:32 PM

@cavs

Drained two triples in the win 🎯

@JLew1050

The Raptors have played their last 7 games without at least 2 rotation players, their last 6 games without at least 3 rotation players, their last 5 games without at least 4 rotation players, and their last 3 games without at least 5 rotation players. pic.twitter.com/GWRHFlFvvS – 2:45 PM

@sergeibaka

@cavs

Goin’ back to back.

🕢 7:30PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891

@RealDCunningham

#Cavs list Kevin Love (thumb), Lamar Stevens (non-COVID illness), and Jarrett Allen (back) all as OUT tonight in Toronto.

Caris LeVert, who has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, is listed as PROBABLE to return against the Raptors. – 11:35 AM

@kelseyyrusso

#Cavs list Kevin Love (thumb fracture), Jarrett Allen (low back contusion) and Lamar Stevens (non-Covid illness) as OUT for tonight’s game in Toronto.

Caris LeVert (ankle sprain) is listed as probable. – 11:34 AM

@ChrisFedor

#Cavs are listing Jarrett Allen (back), Kevin Love (thumb) and Lamar Stevens (illness) as OUT tonight against the Raptors. Caris LeVert (ankle) is PROBABLE. – 11:32 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

@RealDCunningham

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs tonight in Toronto against the Raptors. – 11:16 AM

@ekoreen

Pascal Siakam is nearing his return, and boy do the Raptors need him.

theathletic.com/3941596/2022/1… – 10:16 AM

@RealDCunningham

From last night in Detroit: #Cavs winning a game when they’re having an off night is a good sign, and Evan Mobley making a couple of 3s is a better one. https://t.co/skv9eBOWpl

Plus, today is the last day to get our TLOD Black Friday deal. pic.twitter.com/ssXQlYdRSk – 10:00 AM

Happy Victory Monday, Cleveland ✨ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vgRDhMJ1ZT – 9:30 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Monday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (Week 7 of #NBA schedule for #Pelicans starts with home games vs. OKC, Tor, then Den in Sunday matinee; road game at Spurs is Friday; injury report adds names; practice report; fourth in West): https://t.co/7hAWshataD pic.twitter.com/Ot1a9UuoZL – 9:26 AM

@StatsWilliams

The 76ers shot 78% on 2-pointers on Sunday against the Magic (39-50).

That is the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game by any team since the Clippers in 1998 against the Raptors (min. 50 2-pt FGA).

The Clippers went 52-for-66 (78.8%). – 9:13 AM

@BasketNews_com

Not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/x4E4kQXQkC – 2:23 AM

@BasketNews_com

Not the first time Giannis was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/V82PwHpnsz – 2:22 AM