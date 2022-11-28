Rockets vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $27,347,310 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $13,574,480 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

@TJMcBrideNBA

Look for DEN to run like crazy tonight vs HOU.

Houston turns the ball over more than anyone in the league and that has led to them being 10th percentile defending in transition (1.21 ppp allowed).

Inversely, Denver is scoring 1.263 ppp in transition which is 97th percentile. – 6:32 PM

@nuggets

What do we got tonight, Nuggets Nation?

#MileHighBasketball

@HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic beats the Clippers’ 2-3 zone. pic.twitter.com/JRM1u9NhCL – 5:36 PM

@Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 What went wrong in Houston?

🏀 A seasons worth of overreactions wrapped up into 20 games

🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points, again

#ThunderUp:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq

@nuggets

“Doing things people said I couldn’t do.”

Bruce after practice today 🎙 pic.twitter.com/lcPE81yPZQ – 5:16 PM

@HoustonRockets

Monday night basketball in Denver 🚀

⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

@AdamSpolane

With Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun both available for the first time in 17 games there are likely no center minutes for Usman Garuba, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see the floor tonight audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:45 PM

@AdamSpolane

“The primary creators just have an open floor and open space. They got to respect the lob, so there’s a lot more easy layups out there.”

Few teams run more pick and roll than the Rockets, but few teams are worse at it. Bruno Fernando’s return should help audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:39 PM

@E_Woodyard

@katywinge

Get ready for tonight’s game by reliving the greatness from Friday: my favorite plays after the game ⬇️

Nuggets beat the Clippers and the two-man game was 🔥 AG dominated the paint and we had the block party of the century. pic.twitter.com/Acng0a9e59 – 4:02 PM

@AdamSpolane

@HoustonRockets

get locked down when Bobi’s around 👏 pic.twitter.com/25O2HJont0 – 3:46 PM

@statmuse

Highest +/- this season:

+162 — Steph

+155 — Jokic

Nobody else is above +140. pic.twitter.com/cXjHGcJEo8 – 3:18 PM

@Adam_Mares

New edition of THE LIST is up. For DNVR Diehards.

✅ Why Zubac is not an option to defend the Jokic-Murray two-man game

✅ Chemistry and adapting on the fly

♟ Jokic vs Zone

✅ How AG played the Jokic role to close the game 👇

https://t.co/LNeGsfEYgT

@nuggets

Gettin’ loose

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/KJn2fE6WkO – 2:26 PM

@msinger

For those curious about my exchange with Bruce Brown, I addressed the topic of whether the #Nuggets could keep him or not in this morning’s mailbag.

denverpost.com/2022/11/28/nug… – 2:10 PM

@katywinge

Not likely Bones Hyland plays tonight for Denver. He didn’t do much at shootaround this morning. – 1:50 PM

@katywinge

Bruce Brown on how it’s gone for him so far with the Nuggets:

“Amazing. I’m playing really well,

I’m doing things people said I couldn’t do, so I’m extremely happy.”

What things exactly?

“Be a guard.”

The people?

“A lot of the GM’s in the NBA.” – 1:45 PM

@katywinge

Bruce Brown wins today’s half court shot competition. Overall score is now 3-3. Brown says him and Vlatko are going to do it all season long and the ultimate prize will have money involved 😂

(also shout out to DeAndre Jordan for trying to duck out of the video!)

@msinger

Asked Bruce Brown how he felt the first quarter of his tenure with Denver had gone:

“Amazing.”

Said he’s settled in Denver and that his couch recently came in. – 1:34 PM

@VBenedetto

Bones Hyland is on an exercise bike after Nuggets shootaround today. Doesn’t sound like he participated much, if at all. – 1:27 PM

@HarrisonWind

Sounds like no Bones Hyland tonight. He didn’t go through shootaround. – 1:25 PM

@msinger

Bones Hyland didn’t go through shootaround this morning. – 1:24 PM

@nuggets

We play at a mile high and get buckets from a mile away 🎯

#MTNDew3pt pic.twitter.com/qwVJGpsGAt – 1:22 PM

@HoustonRockets

Check out these angles of JG’s oop for this month’s edition of @FrostBank’s Changing Perspectives Play!

👀 See more at: https://t.co/BN9rsLyrv3

@Rockets_Insider

Jabari Smith Jr. has scored 15+ points in three straight games after doing so only three times prior. He has hit 2+ threes in each of the past six games and is averaging 2.8 3s made on 37.8% shooting over that span (28.6% shooting in his first 12 games played). #Rockets – 12:58 PM

@AdamSpolane

I’m not going to say Sengun to Gordon is the new Magic to Worthy, but I’m not, not gonna say it pic.twitter.com/LZVbt4tZJE – 12:44 PM

@AdamSpolane

Alperen “Magic” Sengun? pic.twitter.com/0WMWIjfF7W – 12:33 PM

@AdamSpolane

Officials for #Rockets #Nuggets

Ed Malloy

Rodney Mott

Mousa Dagher – 12:30 PM

@nuggets

Starting off the week against Houston 🗞 – 12:00 PM

@HoustonRockets

@Adam_Mares

Lunch today…the Bones Hyland. Just look at this work of art. pic.twitter.com/oNJViqV5lw – 11:57 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7

4. Tari Eason: 1.2

5. Jalen Williams: 0.9

6. Walker Kessler: 0.6

7. AJ Griffin: 0.4

8. Jalen Duren: 0.3

9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM

@nuggets

Starting the week off with some hoops 🥳

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NRSAhLGIOo – 10:45 AM

@msinger

📫We got a mega #Nuggets mailbag📫

• What’s the ideal bench rotation?

• The Bruce Brown free agency question

• Does Denver play down to its opponents?

• Where could a realistic upgrade come from?

• Questions were excellent. Much appreciated.

denverpost.com/2022/11/28/nug… – 10:36 AM

@HarrisonWind

The Nuggets’ second unit has a different identity with Vlatko Cancar on the floor.

There’s more movement, more pace, more energy with Cancar as the bench’s playmaking center and Nikola Jokic-lite.

“That’s just the European style of play,” Cancar said.

thednvr.com/inside-vlatko-… – 10:05 AM

@Eurohoopsnet

Ismael Kamagate looking to become a Denver Nugget: “It is inspiring to think that one day I will be able to train and play with Nikola Jokic” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 9:33 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Monday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (Week 7 of #NBA schedule for #Pelicans starts with home games vs. OKC, Tor, then Den in Sunday matinee; road game at Spurs is Friday; injury report adds names; practice report; fourth in West): https://t.co/7hAWshataD pic.twitter.com/Ot1a9UuoZL – 9:26 AM

@HoustonRockets

@teamziller

Best thing I saw in the NBA all T’giving weekend: the Hawks’ protagonists dancing on the grave of the 15th-place Rockets only for the 15th-place Rockets to drag them down to hell. ziller.substack.com/p/atlanta-hawk… – 7:32 AM