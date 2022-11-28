ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Timberwolves vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $14,967,577 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Former Wizards Pregame Live guest Alex Rodriguez is here at Capital One Arena to watch his Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VN6Sogqkxi6:39 PM

@WashWizards

protect the crib 🏡

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/E7QZE3D4g16:36 PM

@Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Washington. pic.twitter.com/UGQXsjndot6:32 PM

@Timberwolves

🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/FsXCjgxy1k6:06 PM

@NeilDalal96

In the back of the group pictured are members of the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, a Jewish private school in Baltimore, cheering Deni Avdija on during his pre-game warmups. They even did a short song/chant. pic.twitter.com/M2SvVrBdJl6:02 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

One minute preview of Wizards-T’Wolves (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) w/ video of Bradley Beal warming up.

🏀injury updates

🏀fastbreak defense

🏀deflections pic.twitter.com/9GCwTdfNOk6:02 PM

@WashWizards

first 5 goin’ against the pack tonight 🐺

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/ro5Z7Dcnfg6:00 PM

@erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe will not be available Wednesday vs. Washington.

Said Watanabe underwent further imaging on his hamstring today. No results back yet. – 5:53 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn rules Yuta Watanabe out for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Said the Nets got him reimaged today, but no results there yet. – 5:53 PM

@Timberwolves

cozy vibes are unmatched. pic.twitter.com/3AID4b760I5:39 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:32 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura is OUT again tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma will return after missing last night’s game. – 5:31 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Rui Hachimura (sore right ankle) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:30 PM

@avarwallace

Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Minnesota, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:29 PM

@Amaar_206

College Basketball Game of the Day: Seattle at Washington

Biased pick. My alma mater is winless against our city rival (?) since rejoining D1 in 2008. But the Redhawks are 5-0 and Cameron Tyson (28.3 ppg) is scoring at a higher clip than anyone in the country. Is this the year? pic.twitter.com/L0FtT0jrEn5:21 PM

@Timberwolves

RUFF RYDERS. pic.twitter.com/jKkQwgtR0S5:19 PM

@RealBobManning

Available #hornets tonight

Rozier

Oubre

Washington

Bouknight

Plumlee

Richards

Kai Jones

Mcgowens

McDaniels

Maledon – 5:17 PM

@Timberwolves

bag talk. 🧳 pic.twitter.com/bwg6N8qkol5:01 PM

@WashWizards

cozy vibes at the crib 🏠

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/22O77cPEv04:53 PM

@ChristopherHine

Anthony Edwards has made a lot of his need to show up on the tail ends of back to backs. He also has a case of the Mondays. Monday is his worst day of the week, statistically speaking. Ant is shooting just 38% in 22 games played on Monday (TS of .494). By far his worst day. – 4:49 PM

@Timberwolves

presidential drip. pic.twitter.com/oREt7V90uQ4:32 PM

@Timberwolves

Kirby Puckett and Tom Kelly shooting hoops at the Metrodome? What a time.

Full @MinnesotaMunn Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR at 9pm CT. pic.twitter.com/iEKePE6HpL3:33 PM

@jkylemann

gobert literally tripping over KAT in the opening minutes of the game was a painful image pic.twitter.com/cHnc2YzSI42:17 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) Kyle Kumza and Johnny Davis are not on the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, which means they should be available to play tonight. Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games because of a sore right ankle, is listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM

@avarwallace

Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards injury report, meaning he should be available for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.

Only Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are on the injury report. – 2:02 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards’ injury report, which suggests he will return tonight from a one-game absence. Rui Hachimura remains questionable. – 2:01 PM

@Timberwolves

makin’ a statement in D.C. pic.twitter.com/RAb0V9RVGN2:01 PM

@WashWizards

injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️

#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/dESxmoEFLT1:53 PM

@Tsaltas46

Tyler Herro is more than a great scorer. Over the last 2 games he proved how good facilitator he is, making the game better.

-10 assists against the Wizards

-10 assists against the Hawks

Story on Herro’s development in passing ability: https://t.co/QFI5PyUJKT

#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TZkTfNKXki1:02 PM

@WashWizards

battle of the bigs tonight 👀

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ltUaDVE7Cy1:00 PM

@DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels (illness), Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) have all been ruled OUT for Monday’s game in Washington.

Josh Minott has been called up from the G-League for Monday’s game. – 12:43 PM

@Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Washington Wizards:

OUT

Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract

A.J. Lawson – Two-Way Contract

Jaden McDaniels – Illness

Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation – 12:40 PM

@Timberwolves

📍 The District pic.twitter.com/BPxt1fZiyK12:24 PM

@WashWizards

celebrate #CyberMonday and grab tickets to one of our home games for 20% off without any extra fees 🎟️

use passcode: 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 – 12:00 PM

@WashWizards

back at the crib to complete the back-to-back 🏠

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

nba.com/wizards/news/p…11:35 AM

@DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves, who are low on wing depth at the moment, have called up Josh Minott from the G-League for tonight’s game in Washington. – 10:46 AM

@Twolves_PR

NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves.

In nine games for Iowa, Minott is averaging 17.7 points on 52.9% shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game. – 10:45 AM

@WashWizards

hoopin’ at the house tonight 🏠

🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves

⏰ 7 p.m. ET

📺 @NBCSWashington

🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne10:30 AM

@Timberwolves

second night of a back-to-back.

Wolves at Wizards

6:00pm CT, Capital One Arena

📺 » @BallySportsNOR

📻 » @wccoradio

📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nfm0i

Preview » https://t.co/99tv9D9zbM pic.twitter.com/XtXLn5uwyV10:19 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

Takeaways from Boston-Washington are up for @celticsblog:

-Rolling w/o JT

-JB’s scoring versatility

-Ball keeps moving

-White picks up scoring

-Smart working the post

-Bench delivered

-Kornet’s work at the rim

-Hauser expanding his game

-Al looks spry!

celticsblog.com/2022/11/28/234…9:49 AM

@JonKrawczynski

“If we’re going to play big, we’ve got to be big.” — Austin Rivers on what has been an existential problem for the Wolves, who have looked a lot bigger than they play. theathletic.com/3941569/2022/1…9:43 AM

@NBADraftWass

Slow starts for Duke’s prized recruits.

Lively has 20 fouls, 19 points, 1-6 FTs so far. Obviously lot younger, outmatched physically yesterday by Edey, but DL still seemed slow to process ZE’s moves.

Whitehead struggling to pick his spots in spot-up role. 29%FG, 1 AST in 70 min – 9:39 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Twenty games into their regular season, here are the Wizards’ rankings in some key categories:

• Offensive rating: 23rd

• Defensive rating: 15th

• Defensive-rebounding percentage: 9th

• Turnover percentage: 8th

• True shooting percentage: 19th

• 3-point percentage: 20th – 9:17 AM

@StatsWilliams

The 76ers shot 78% on 2-pointers on Sunday against the Magic (39-50).

That is the highest 2-point field goal percentage in a game by any team since the Clippers in 1998 against the Raptors (min. 50 2-pt FGA).

The Clippers went 52-for-66 (78.8%). – 9:13 AM

@avarwallace

With a loss last night, the Wizards are 10-10 through the first quarter of the season. @kareemcopeland has the story from Boston: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11…8:37 AM

@WashWizards

when your friend asks if you wanna grab @PapaJohns_DMV for 50% off today with code WIZ50 👀

🍕 → https://t.co/8WxGgRSLz2 pic.twitter.com/ORelVNvXgq8:30 AM

@TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors dropped 47 points in a quarter and dominated the Timberwolves on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…6:25 AM

