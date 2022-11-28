Timberwolves vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $14,967,577 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Former Wizards Pregame Live guest Alex Rodriguez is here at Capital One Arena to watch his Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VN6Sogqkxi – 6:39 PM

@WashWizards

@Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Washington. pic.twitter.com/UGQXsjndot – 6:32 PM

@Timberwolves

🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/FsXCjgxy1k – 6:06 PM

@NeilDalal96

In the back of the group pictured are members of the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, a Jewish private school in Baltimore, cheering Deni Avdija on during his pre-game warmups. They even did a short song/chant. pic.twitter.com/M2SvVrBdJl – 6:02 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

One minute preview of Wizards-T’Wolves (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) w/ video of Bradley Beal warming up.

🏀injury updates

🏀fastbreak defense

🏀deflections pic.twitter.com/9GCwTdfNOk – 6:02 PM

@WashWizards

@erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe will not be available Wednesday vs. Washington.

Said Watanabe underwent further imaging on his hamstring today. No results back yet. – 5:53 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn rules Yuta Watanabe out for Wednesday’s game against Washington. Said the Nets got him reimaged today, but no results there yet. – 5:53 PM

@Timberwolves

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:32 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura is OUT again tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma will return after missing last night’s game. – 5:31 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Rui Hachimura (sore right ankle) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:30 PM

@avarwallace

Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Minnesota, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:29 PM

@Timberwolves

@Timberwolves

@WashWizards

@ChristopherHine

@Timberwolves

@Timberwolves

@jkylemann

@JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) Kyle Kumza and Johnny Davis are not on the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, which means they should be available to play tonight. Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games because of a sore right ankle, is listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM

@avarwallace

Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards injury report, meaning he should be available for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.

Only Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are on the injury report. – 2:02 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards’ injury report, which suggests he will return tonight from a one-game absence. Rui Hachimura remains questionable. – 2:01 PM

@Timberwolves

@WashWizards

injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️

#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/dESxmoEFLT – 1:53 PM

@WashWizards

@DaneMooreNBA

Jaden McDaniels (illness), Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) have all been ruled OUT for Monday’s game in Washington.

Josh Minott has been called up from the G-League for Monday’s game. – 12:43 PM

@Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Washington Wizards:

OUT

Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract

A.J. Lawson – Two-Way Contract

Jaden McDaniels – Illness

Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation – 12:40 PM

@Timberwolves

@WashWizards

@DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves, who are low on wing depth at the moment, have called up Josh Minott from the G-League for tonight’s game in Washington. – 10:46 AM

@Twolves_PR

NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves.

In nine games for Iowa, Minott is averaging 17.7 points on 52.9% shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game. – 10:45 AM

@Timberwolves

@JonKrawczynski

“If we’re going to play big, we’ve got to be big.” — Austin Rivers on what has been an existential problem for the Wolves, who have looked a lot bigger than they play. theathletic.com/3941569/2022/1… – 9:43 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Twenty games into their regular season, here are the Wizards’ rankings in some key categories:

• Offensive rating: 23rd

• Defensive rating: 15th

• Defensive-rebounding percentage: 9th

• Turnover percentage: 8th

• True shooting percentage: 19th

• 3-point percentage: 20th – 9:17 AM

@avarwallace

With a loss last night, the Wizards are 10-10 through the first quarter of the season. @kareemcopeland has the story from Boston: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:37 AM

