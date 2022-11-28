Timberwolves vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $14,967,577 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $15,200,806 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at Washington. pic.twitter.com/UGQXsjndot – 6:32 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:32 PM
Rui Hachimura is OUT again tonight, per Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma will return after missing last night’s game. – 5:31 PM
Rui Hachimura (sore right ankle) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:30 PM
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Minnesota, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Edwards has made a lot of his need to show up on the tail ends of back to backs. He also has a case of the Mondays. Monday is his worst day of the week, statistically speaking. Ant is shooting just 38% in 22 games played on Monday (TS of .494). By far his worst day. – 4:49 PM
(1/2) Kyle Kumza and Johnny Davis are not on the Wizards’ injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, which means they should be available to play tonight. Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games because of a sore right ankle, is listed as questionable. – 2:05 PM
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards injury report, meaning he should be available for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.
Only Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are on the injury report. – 2:02 PM
Kyle Kuzma is no longer on the Wizards’ injury report, which suggests he will return tonight from a one-game absence. Rui Hachimura remains questionable. – 2:01 PM
injury report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/dESxmoEFLT – 1:53 PM
Jaden McDaniels (illness), Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) have all been ruled OUT for Monday’s game in Washington.
Josh Minott has been called up from the G-League for Monday’s game. – 12:43 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Washington Wizards:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
A.J. Lawson – Two-Way Contract
Jaden McDaniels – Illness
Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation – 12:40 PM
The Wolves, who are low on wing depth at the moment, have called up Josh Minott from the G-League for tonight’s game in Washington. – 10:46 AM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves recall forward Josh Minott from G League affiliate @iawolves.
In nine games for Iowa, Minott is averaging 17.7 points on 52.9% shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game. – 10:45 AM
hoopin’ at the house tonight 🏠
⏰ 7 p.m. ET
🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:30 AM
second night of a back-to-back.
Wolves at Wizards
6:00pm CT, Capital One Arena
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
Preview » https://t.co/99tv9D9zbM pic.twitter.com/XtXLn5uwyV – 10:19 AM
Twenty games into their regular season, here are the Wizards’ rankings in some key categories:
• Offensive rating: 23rd
• Defensive rating: 15th
• Defensive-rebounding percentage: 9th
• Turnover percentage: 8th
• True shooting percentage: 19th
• 3-point percentage: 20th – 9:17 AM
With a loss last night, the Wizards are 10-10 through the first quarter of the season. @kareemcopeland has the story from Boston: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:37 AM
