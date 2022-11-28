Hornets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $20,492,042 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $11,164,958 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Clifford said he feels “somewhat responsible” for how things have gone for Kemba Walker. Said Walker is special to him. Said he used to tell Michael Jordan, “I’m taking a year or two off his career” because of how many minutes Walker played in Charlotte. – 6:17 PM

Jaylen Brown will miss just his second game of the season on Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:15 PM

Steve Clifford says Gordon Hayward was in great shape coming into this season and says he’s just been unlucky.

“He put himself in a place to have a good year … he had some terrific games when he’s been able to play.” – 6:08 PM

Theo Maledon confirmed to start for the first time this season per Coach Clifford – 6:05 PM

Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – 6:04 PM

Celtics have ruled Jaylen Brown out for tonight’s game. – 6:04 PM

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28

Terry Rozier (Illness) has been downgraded to out. – 5:58 PM

No restrictions on Tatum. Jaylen still questionable, seeing how he feels before the game. – 5:54 PM

Mazzulla on Sam Hauser: “Generates closeouts in random situations that allows our guys to attack gaps … knows when to cut, knows when to shoot … when you have a player like that, who you know can make shots … you’ve got to work to build a system that helps him grow.” – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum is good to play tonight. He will not have any restrictions. – 5:46 PM

Joe Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown is still questionable. He’ll test it out prior to the game. – 5:45 PM

Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown is still a game time decision – 5:45 PM

Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: “Still questionable. Will see how he feels.” – 5:45 PM

Mfiondu Kabengele has been working on defense & drop coverage, shots around the paint, and now shooting. He’s active tonight with Horford out pic.twitter.com/BV5epQ6T5U – 5:36 PM

Available #hornets tonight

Rozier

Oubre

Washington

Bouknight

Plumlee

Richards

Kai Jones

Mcgowens

McDaniels

Maledon – 5:17 PM

After tonight, the Celtics have a long stretch of playing teams that may or may not be better than their current records indicate pic.twitter.com/lDjPB8Y3hF – 2:15 PM

Marcus Smart in November: 11.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 7.6 APG 2.2 TOV 46.8% FG 38.5% 3PT 85% FT – 2:04 PM

“The Celtics are just a fine-tuned machine”

@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on why the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now.

@Boston Celtics | #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/7ZcPWQmYK7 – 2:01 PM

Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is questionable and Al Horford (back) is out tonight. – 1:35 PM

Jayson Tatum is back in but the Celtics could be down two starters for Monday’s back-to-back matchup against the Hornets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:19 PM

Jaylen Brown is questionable tonight with neck stiffness.

Al Horford is out with low back-to-back stiffness.

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report and will play – 1:00 PM

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable against Charlotte due to neck stiffness and Al Horford (low back stiffness) is out. – 12:58 PM

Per Celtics:

Jayson Tatum is BACK for tonight’s game against CHA

Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE with neck stiffness, Al Horford is OUT with back stiffness – 12:58 PM

Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable vs. Hornets with neck stiffness.

Al Horford is OUT with that pesky second-night-of-a-back-to-back lower-back stiffness. – 12:58 PM

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable for tonight’s game with neck soreness, and Al Horford will once again sit out the second half of a back-to-back as he has all year.

Jayson Tatum, who didn’t play yesterday with a sprained ankle, isn’t listed on the injury report. – 12:58 PM

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte:

Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT – 12:57 PM

Per the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is questionable with neck stiffness. He looked a little uncomfortable at times yesterday.

Al Horford is out with back stiffness. Jayson Tatum is not listed, so looks like he’s back. – 12:57 PM

Celtics Injury Report vs. Charlotte tonight:

Jaylen Brown – Neck Stiffness – QUESTIONABLE

Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT

Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Knee Surgery – OUT – 12:57 PM

Too bad Dallas signed Kemba right after they came to Boston. – 12:41 PM

I have so many memories of Gerry Vaillancourt over so many decades, and they all make me smile. Encompassing growing up in NY, basketball on every level, bouncing between Charlotte & NO, interviews on his radio show, email exchanges & his two daughters; life revolved around them! – 12:36 PM

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

No changes so far to the Hornets injury report for their game at the Celtics tonight.

LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. are all out tonight in Boston. – 12:15 PM

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

Marcus Smart has been named NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of October – 11:17 AM

“When I first got here people really didn’t know who I was. They just read whatever. So I’ve proved to people like really I’m a cool dude. There’s nothing you should be afraid of.”

An exclusive with Jalen McDaniels with thoughts by brother Jaden and more.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:42 AM

Celtics have the best offensive rating since the NBA merger.

The gap between them and 2nd place this season is bigger than 2nd-12th. pic.twitter.com/k679SAICdr – 10:28 AM

The Celtics have been rolling on both ends of the floor with Luke Kornet in the game this year, potentially eliminating one of their biggest needs as trade season approaches masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 10:17 AM

Takeaways from Boston-Washington are up for @celticsblog:

-Rolling w/o JT

-JB’s scoring versatility

-Ball keeps moving

-White picks up scoring

-Smart working the post

-Bench delivered

-Kornet’s work at the rim

-Hauser expanding his game

-Al looks spry!

celticsblog.com/2022/11/28/234… – 9:49 AM

☘️🎙️ NEW POSTGAME POD 🎙️☘️

Jayson Tatum gets a day off and the Celtics still put up 130 points. Plus, Jaylen Brown on how he and Marcus Smart turned off-court headlocks into on-court chemistry.

https://t.co/nroPprIfqc pic.twitter.com/tgPlU16c2p – 9:04 AM

Made our way to Boston.

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bJp0wQ7myS – 9:03 AM

I think Kemba is worth a look in Dallas. I’ve got some concern with both him and Luka on the court defensively. If anything I think it could be key for the non-Luka minutes, him and Chris Wood project to be a good PnR duo. Kemba played with Wood in Charlotte in 2017 – 8:39 AM

With a loss last night, the Wizards are 10-10 through the first quarter of the season. @kareemcopeland has the story from Boston: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:37 AM

New: Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker has found a new home per @Marc Stein masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:35 AM

Hornets fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see Kemba Walker play against his former team. Charlotte play Dallas in a Home/Away back to back on March 25th/26th. pic.twitter.com/35xk2xR9XJ – 8:26 AM

Mavs set to sign Kemba Walker, as @Marc Stein reported. Interested to see what Walker has left. Just has not been the same since the second half of his first season in Boston. Still has some offensive firepower but will need to defend to stay on the floor. – 8:14 AM

Celtics and Kings Battle for Best Offense in the NBA audioboom.com/posts/8203797-… via @Audioboom – 1:47 AM