ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M735_0jPbERBn00

The Chicago Bulls play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $18,830,600 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@JCowleyHoops

The Utah Jazz Reality Check Tour continues tonight, as Bulls will hand this bum team in wolf’s clothing a fifth-straight loss. Print it! – 5:51 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

“Those guys came in with something to prove”

Kevin McHale isn’t surprised Danny Ainge has led the #Jazz organization to a great start #TakeNote

@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/CsLOa6tN2r5:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VX7VB_0jPbERBn00

@Joshua_Newman

NEW: Kyle Whittingham this morning offered a peek at what the Utah sideline looked like at Colorado as things were unfolding in Corvallis.

He also pushed back at what has amounted to sour grapes over the Pac-12 tiebreaker procedure that sent it to Vegas: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…4:17 PM

@Joshua_Newman

I’m told the Pac-12 championship game is not yet a sellout, but that it’s close.

Drivable from both places, USC going for the College Football Playoff with the Heisman favorite.

Last season with Oregon out of the CFP mix and Utah going for its first Rose Bowl drew 56,511. – 3:43 PM

@DuaneRankin

#Suns big Deandre Ayton receives first Western Conference Player of the Week honors for 1st time in his career as he posted monster double-doubles in a back-to-back.

28 and 12 vs. #Pistons Friday.

29 and 21 (ties career high) Saturday vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/yOaJQTGUkP3:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpfEG_0jPbERBn00

@utahjazz

🎧 | “They’ve had a lot of reasons to celebrate. The Jazz came out on fire and shocked the world.” – @MichelleDBeadle

Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️ – 2:56 PM

@Joshua_Newman

I’m finishing non-COVID season No. 2 covering Utah, and I can’t remember Kyle Whittingham talking about an opposing player the way he talked about USC QB Caleb Williams this morning. pic.twitter.com/SqJ14xT9IK2:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quTTI_0jPbERBn00

@utahjazz

Injury Report:

*OUT – Leandro Bolmaro (concussion protocol)

QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen

(right knee contusion)

OUT – Mike Conley (popliteus strain left leg)

OUT – Rudy Gay (third MCP joint sprain left hand) pic.twitter.com/ouGX2QhWX92:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sfZT_0jPbERBn00

@andyblarsen

Lauri Markkanen will officially be a game time decision.

Leandro Bolmaro still out.

I’m told an update on Rudy Gay and Mike Conley’s injury progress will come tomorrow (but both are still out tonight). – 1:29 PM

@andyblarsen

Lauri Markkanen at shootaround this morning. He does have a small pad on that right knee, but is participating at shootaround, so that’s a good sign for his availability tonight. pic.twitter.com/uQJUOJBqGn1:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17l1Fr_0jPbERBn00

@utahjazz

1 of 6 straight at home 🏠

⏰ 7 PM MT

📍 @vivintarena

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM

📻 @kslnewsradio

🎟 https://t.co/WjIYODXYc1

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pGDJe2HysR12:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrqBM_0jPbERBn00

@Joshua_Newman

Semantics, but Micah Bernard is now listed at RB1 on the Utah two-deep with Tavion Thomas give.

Kyle Whittingham will do his normal 11 a.m. Monday presser to open Pac-12 championship game week. – 12:31 PM

@erikslater_

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7

4. Tari Eason: 1.2

5. Jalen Williams: 0.9

6. Walker Kessler: 0.6

7. AJ Griffin: 0.4

8. Jalen Duren: 0.3

9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd011:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzpOJ_0jPbERBn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFa6q_0jPbERBn00

@byjuliapoe

Last season, the Bulls often fell back a pretty simple formula when games went to the wire: get the ball to DeMar DeRozan.

But that isn’t working the same this year. Took a look at what’s different (and the same) as the Bulls fall to 1-8 in clutch games:

chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…10:40 AM

@MichaelVPina

the bulls are hopeless and need to tank. also, alex caruso is amazing: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/28…10:18 AM

@Pacers

it’s the LAST DAY for deals!🟡

Gold Monday Deals presented by @keybank are here. grab tickets for our games against the Bulls (2/15), 76ers (3/6), Mavs (3/27) and Pistons (4/7) starting at $10.

🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/BSNZnqGPcu10:04 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lc5b_0jPbERBn00

@DarnellMayberry

Is Patrick Williams ready to take off? ‘I have what it takes to be a star’

✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3943401/2022/1…10:00 AM

@KCJHoop

“Being here right now is a good spot for me.”

In advance of Bulls-Jazz, I caught up with Lauri Markkanen, off to a strong start in his first season with Utah.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…9:34 AM

@Bulls_Wire

Our best bet and prediction for Monday’s Bulls vs. Jazz game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…9:25 AM

@Bulls_Wire

The Bull take on old friend Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz on Monday night. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…9:20 AM

@chicagobulls

We’re in the Salt Lake Valley tonight 🌄

8 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/0ilux0exwx9:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRi8P_0jPbERBn00

@ctsbulls

Game night from Salt Lake City @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 7:45 CT pre. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call. Fired up ! – 8:49 AM

@chicagobulls

Our Cyber Monday Sale is LIVE.

TODAY ONLY ➡️ Get tickets to nine Bulls home games starting at just $35 🎟 – 8:00 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early season case. The two-time All-Star had a steal late in the third before sprinting downcourt and flushing home a dunk for his 50th and 51st points. He added six assists and four rebounds. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the Suns holding a healthy lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'

The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Surging Suns Hope to Maintain Form vs. Bulls

With a victory on Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns (14-6) would extend their winning streak to six games, their longest of the season. The Suns are currently on their second streak of 5+ games won on the year. Last season, the Suns found winning streaks of 18, 11, 9 and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference

The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
Yardbarker

Heat Notes: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jae Crowder

That was on full display Friday, when Adebayo scored 38 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Wizards. He followed that with a 32-point outburst in a win over the Wizards on Sunday. “I’m in a flow,” Adebayo said, via Shandel Richardson of SI.com. “Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy