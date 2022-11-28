Bulls vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $18,830,600 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: 670 The Score

The Utah Jazz Reality Check Tour continues tonight, as Bulls will hand this bum team in wolf’s clothing a fifth-straight loss. Print it! – 5:51 PM

“Those guys came in with something to prove”

Kevin McHale isn’t surprised Danny Ainge has led the #Jazz organization to a great start #TakeNote

@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33

#Suns big Deandre Ayton receives first Western Conference Player of the Week honors for 1st time in his career as he posted monster double-doubles in a back-to-back.

28 and 12 vs. #Pistons Friday.

29 and 21 (ties career high) Saturday vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/yOaJQTGUkP – 3:40 PM

🎧 | “They’ve had a lot of reasons to celebrate. The Jazz came out on fire and shocked the world.” – @MichelleDBeadle

Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️

Injury Report:

*OUT – Leandro Bolmaro (concussion protocol)

QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen

(right knee contusion)

OUT – Mike Conley (popliteus strain left leg)

OUT – Rudy Gay (third MCP joint sprain left hand) pic.twitter.com/ouGX2QhWX9 – 2:12 PM

Lauri Markkanen will officially be a game time decision.

Leandro Bolmaro still out.

I’m told an update on Rudy Gay and Mike Conley’s injury progress will come tomorrow (but both are still out tonight). – 1:29 PM

Lauri Markkanen at shootaround this morning. He does have a small pad on that right knee, but is participating at shootaround, so that’s a good sign for his availability tonight. pic.twitter.com/uQJUOJBqGn – 1:14 PM

1 of 6 straight at home 🏠

⏰ 7 PM MT

📍 @vivintarena

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM

📻 @kslnewsradio

🎟 https://t.co/WjIYODXYc1

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pGDJe2HysR – 12:40 PM

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

Nov. 28 RPR ROY standings:

1. Paolo Banchero: 4.6

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.1

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.7

4. Tari Eason: 1.2

5. Jalen Williams: 0.9

6. Walker Kessler: 0.6

7. AJ Griffin: 0.4

8. Jalen Duren: 0.3

9. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.2 pic.twitter.com/6Y0HDWqGd0 – 11:20 AM

Last season, the Bulls often fell back a pretty simple formula when games went to the wire: get the ball to DeMar DeRozan.

But that isn’t working the same this year. Took a look at what’s different (and the same) as the Bulls fall to 1-8 in clutch games:

chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:40 AM

the bulls are hopeless and need to tank. also, alex caruso is amazing: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/28… – 10:18 AM

We’re in the Salt Lake Valley tonight 🌄

8 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore

Game night from Salt Lake City @Chicago Bulls @Utah Jazz @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 7:45 CT pre. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call. Fired up ! – 8:49 AM

