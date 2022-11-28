Suns vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $12,982,261 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,481,325 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@DuaneRankin

“It’s a huge thing for him just because of all the narratives and things that have surrounded him, to see the work pay off and finally get that kind of recognition from the #NBA, I’m sure he’s feeling really good about it.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton. https://t.co/xaHKKrmd7V pic.twitter.com/Wcb010Czp2 – 9:45 PM

@SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starters ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Kevin Huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Keegan Murray

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/lRBfADKfoK – 9:45 PM

@DuaneRankin

“There’s a method to it.”

Monty Williams on #Kings offense as Sacramento is 2nd in the #NBA in offensive rating behind #Celtics.

#Suns are third in offensive rating. pic.twitter.com/5telvwtqHi – 9:40 PM

@DuaneRankin

“To be able to have a young fella like that be able to grow and develop, especially when there was a question mark as to whether or not he should be in the league, and now he’s your starting point guard and getting it done.” #Kings coach Mike Brown on Cameron Payne. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tcL6vVfEsn – 9:37 PM

@SeanCunningham

Kings coach Mike Brown discusses how Sacramento isn’t catching the NBA off guard anymore, Keegan Murray’s ups and downs, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & facing the Suns tonight.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ASPB8aK3Yt pic.twitter.com/mOifclgU6w – 9:34 PM

@Suns

Starters in Sacramento.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/1tHY8GtzyZ – 9:30 PM

@GeraldBourguet

It’s another battle between House Sun-Kings tonight, and we’re going live on @PHNX_Suns for the pregame show in 2 minutes! Come join us:

https://t.co/lLoEp4cNhh pic.twitter.com/Oj28qv0J10 – 9:28 PM

@SacramentoKings

“He agreed he would name his son Mike”

Coach Brown shares why he plans to call more plays for @De’Aaron Fox tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/y3hxNsfAy2 – 9:27 PM

@DuaneRankin

Remember him?

Richaun Holmes as he says hello to #Suns assistant Mark Bryant and Deandre Ayton during his pregame. #Kings pic.twitter.com/1j6qPrprYJ – 9:22 PM

@DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton pregame after Western Conference player of the week honors. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ItUQ593fo3 – 9:13 PM

@SacramentoKings

Sabonis: Man of the People 👶👑 pic.twitter.com/bG8F0b0bHX – 9:11 PM

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame.

Wait for it.

Booker bounce lob finish. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bAOTA7Jbtv – 9:10 PM

@DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9PfaNvDbOx – 9:07 PM

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/pSLu8oaOxV – 9:06 PM

@JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Suns game. pic.twitter.com/WxGNCrHHSt – 9:01 PM

@Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/lKQCMB9SV1 – 9:00 PM

@Suns

📍 Sacramento, CA.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/6ZmgL66CeT – 8:52 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

Mike Brown says he’s challenged the whole team tonight to take care of the basketball, but has also challenged Fox & Sabonis to lead and use their star abilities to make their teammates better. – 8:35 PM

@SacramentoKings

home sweet home 👑

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/O0l6a9thAE – 8:34 PM

@James_HamNBA

“If he makes a mistake, I’m going to jump his ass, just like the rest of the guys.” -Mike Brown on Keegan Murray pic.twitter.com/dLhpucPhiY – 8:32 PM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox: “I’ve just got to call more plays for him, and I told him I would because he agreed he would name his son Mike, so (against) Phoenix, every play is going to be a pick-and-roll for him just because him and Recee agreed to that.” – 8:28 PM

@DuaneRankin

“If he makes a mistake, I’m going to jump his ass.”

#Kings coach Mike Brown on coaching rookie Keegan Murray as he made the point he coaches everyone hard. pic.twitter.com/knmu8cPLmh – 8:28 PM

@James_HamNBA

Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 11/28:

Trey Lyles (Non-COVID related illness) – OUT

Chima Moneke (Right thigh soreness) – OUT

Keon Ellis – ACTIVE

Neemias Queta – ACTIVE – 8:16 PM

@SeanCunningham

Kings have ruled out Chima Moneke and made two-way players Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis active tonight vs Suns. – 8:16 PM

@SacramentoKings

Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 11/28:

Trey Lyles (Non-COVID related illness) – OUT

Chima Moneke (Right thigh soreness) – OUT

Keon Ellis – ACTIVE

Neemias Queta – ACTIVE – 8:16 PM

@DuaneRankin

“I want to be a great player and you have to be willing to put up numbers and win games night in, night out. I think I’m to that point where this should be a norm. This is how I’m supposed to play.” #Suns Deandre Ayton Western Conference player of the week bit.ly/3F7dgh8 – 8:03 PM

@SacramentoKings

Over the last four seasons, @Kevin Huerter has averaged 14 PTS on 54% shooting and three 3-pointers in games against the Suns. How many 3s will Headband Huerter hit tonight?

@CGI_USA Insights of the Game #WeAreCGI pic.twitter.com/x8gLNIDsI9 – 8:00 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton is overcoming uneven start by setting physical, ‘new norm,’ but can he sustain it? – https://t.co/Cz8FmNeeNu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Nx5GS7ooVO – 7:02 PM

@SeanCunningham

Trey Lyles will not be available for the Kings tonight, he’s out with a non-COVID related illness. Chima Moneke, who was recalled from G League Stockton, is questionable with soreness in his right thigh. – 6:37 PM

@SIChrisMannix

NEW: Three-Points on @TheVolumeSports:

▪️Are Celtics better than last year?

▪️Can Denver—as currently constructed—win the West?

▪️Will the Kings end its playoff drought?

With @Chris Herring and @Brian Scalabrine

youtu.be/5KtpV4JcH3M – 6:34 PM

@basketballtalk

Suns promote GM James Jones to to President of Basketball Operations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/sun… – 6:18 PM

@DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton X five straight double-doubles = First career Western Conference player of the week honors (w/videos) #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM

@MattGeorgeSAC

I’ve got “Keegan Murray dropping 20” vibes tonight. – 5:46 PM

@SacramentoKings

Have you been A1 since day one with your favorite Kings player? 👀

Show us the total amount of jerseys you have of that one player, and we’ll share the best collections on #NBAJerseyDay ⤵️ – 5:06 PM

@SacramentoKings

Have you been A1 since day one with your favorite Kings player? 👀

Show us the total amount of jerseys you have of that one player, and we’ll share the best collections on

#NBAJerseyDay ⤵️ – 5:00 PM

@KellanOlson

Love the timing of the Kings on the schedule with the way DA is playing. Keep it rolling against the guy (Sabonis) right in the middle of the trade rumors/reports with you last season.

Sabonis has been a tough matchup for him in the past. Looking forward to it. – 4:43 PM

@Sportando

Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/deandre-ayt… – 4:34 PM

@SacramentoKings

Wrapped up shootaround by wishing a happy birthday to assistant coach Leandro Barbosa 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/kaiOwiKNwE – 4:30 PM

@Suns

The tone-setter.

Congrats, @Deandre Ayton, on your first Western Conference Player of the Week Award! 👏

📰: https://t.co/hWvkrL9RIr pic.twitter.com/i9Pooeggdi – 4:16 PM

@SacramentoKings

“De’Aaron, he’s been amazing. He’s been amazing since I got traded here and those last 18 games. And [this year] he’s just leveled it up.”

Sabonis reflects on his relationship with 🦊, his time in Sac and much more 👑

Watch the full Ride Along ⏩ https://t.co/477T2HYYSo pic.twitter.com/j2es6lUxJs – 4:00 PM

@James_HamNBA

OFFICIAL: @Sacramento Kings recall Chima Moneke from the @StocktonKings pic.twitter.com/9g0UztrDAD – 3:48 PM

@SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox reflects on the lessons of the Kings 1-3 road trip, looks to get Sacramento back on track tonight against the Phoenix Suns & shares his support for rookie Keegan Murray during his shooting struggles.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/shDgrDJDRN pic.twitter.com/Vj8u0QbV0g – 3:44 PM

@KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:44 PM

@DuaneRankin

#Suns big Deandre Ayton receives first Western Conference Player of the Week honors for 1st time in his career as he posted monster double-doubles in a back-to-back.

28 and 12 vs. #Pistons Friday.

29 and 21 (ties career high) Saturday vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/yOaJQTGUkP – 3:40 PM

@CodyTaylorNBA

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). pic.twitter.com/c7USUTpC97 – 3:31 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week:

23.7 PPG

16.0 RPG

67.4 FG%

3-0 record – 3:31 PM

@Suns

😤 DominAYTON his way to Player of the Week!

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/pT7OZwdwrS – 3:30 PM

@MarcJSpears

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). pic.twitter.com/BS4nn0YA4i – 3:30 PM

@TheSteinLine

Deandre Ayton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM

@James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray on his stuggles and playing through it. pic.twitter.com/ZtDDDfs6cC – 3:25 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Looking for quality Suns gear? Hop on over to the PHNX Locker before it’s too late!

Our Cyber Monday sale ends tonight: https://t.co/CUEdMZFLk2 pic.twitter.com/FYr5rmR2py – 3:16 PM

@SacramentoKings

“Whether times are good, or times are bad, we have to all be in. All be on the same page, all trying to create this winning culture together, at all times.” 😤

Watch Ep. 5 of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙣 🔥⏩ https://t.co/SUSe6zdVO3 pic.twitter.com/Ine7TQeB87 – 3:00 PM

@SeanCunningham

Keegan Murray experiencing the ups & downs of the early rookie season, discusses his shooting woes ahead of the Kings matchup with the Suns on Monday. pic.twitter.com/25IEEwYdj0 – 2:50 PM

@JandersonSacBee

The line on tonight’s Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns game has moved. The Kings are now favored by one point. – 2:39 PM

@SacramentoKings

🚨You could be COURTSIDE at a Kings game! Enter now to win an exclusive experience courtesy of @MichelobULTRA 🚨

ENTER HERE ➡️ https://t.co/39LKFYVjGC pic.twitter.com/RUVZB5Gk5g – 2:30 PM

@GeraldBourguet

New words (and videos) on how Deandre Ayton is turning around his uneven start to the season with physicality, adjusting to new guard play, and thriving by attacking the O-boards: https://t.co/Cz8FmNvPF2 pic.twitter.com/MtTnri2BoN – 2:06 PM

@SacramentoKings

TODAY ONLY! Save up to 60% on tickets. 👀

https://t.co/1DdAKKkDaP pic.twitter.com/jKKAzXqm5K – 2:00 PM

@statmuse

Teams in the top 5 for PPG and APG:

Warriors

Kings

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/T1Bbz92LwA – 1:37 PM

@SacramentoKings

back at @golden1center tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/aUpqkQ1GLX – 1:36 PM

@SacramentoKings

🗣 Golden 1 Members

Get the details for @golden1cu Member Monday!

👉 https://t.co/KAEjeE08Mm pic.twitter.com/8shatmCdcd – 1:30 PM

@DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns: James Jones adds president of basketball operations duties to GM role azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:22 PM

@SacramentoKings

The Kings and @LesSchwab are teaming up for their annual Toy Drive! 🧸 🚂 🪀

The first 200 fans to bring a new unwrapped toy to the game on 11/30 will receive 2️⃣ FREE tickets to a future Kings home game!

Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/BRhMjJGbY5 pic.twitter.com/HmHZSELwEO – 1:00 PM

@KellanOlson

“He’s part of the middy committee!”

I covered the evolution of Mikal Bridges’ midrange game in a career year, how he has stepped up during Chris Paul’s absence and a followup with Devin Booker from the Finals: arizonasports.com/story/3399951/… – 12:52 PM

@mikecwright

The Suns announce promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations & General Manager. Jones was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as VP of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:07 PM

@DuaneRankin

James Jones now #Suns president of basketball operations and GM. pic.twitter.com/uk921mUKZK – 12:06 PM

@GeraldBourguet

The Suns have promoted James Jones to president of basketball operations and GM.

Jones: “I remain excited about and dedicated to driving success for our teams on and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/O69gZZJNiR – 12:04 PM

@MarcJSpears

The Phoenix Suns promote James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:03 PM

@SIChrisMannix

James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations in Phoenix, per team. – 12:03 PM

@Suns

OFFICIAL: James Jones has been promoted to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Phoenix Suns.

📰 Read more: https://t.co/ZdtqS8xVgZ pic.twitter.com/2JFyOnCTW7 – 12:03 PM

@VinceGoodwill

Phoenix Suns announce James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations and general manager – 12:02 PM

@ShamsCharania

The Phoenix Suns have promoted general manager James Jones to President of Basketball Operations. – 12:02 PM

@ByTimReynolds

He is now President Champ.

James Jones just got promoted to President of the Phoenix Suns, while retaining his GM title. – 12:02 PM

@ChrisBHaynes

In exclusive @BleacherReport interview with Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox (@De’Aaron Fox) on revamping his career, says hiring Rich Paul is not what everyone thinks: ‘This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded’: bleacherreport.com/articles/10056… – 11:47 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

@Suns

Quick road trip.

🆚 @Sacramento Kings

🕗 8PM

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/menVhQemT7 – 10:56 AM

@JandersonSacBee

Kings-Suns gameday live: Phoenix is best in the West; Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM

@TheWarriorsWire

James Wiseman recorded another double-double performance during his G League assignment against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/hig… – 9:07 AM

@GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton didn’t get off to the hottest start this season, but something’s clicked over the last 5 games. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how he’s been playing with force and whether he can sustain this new norm: https://t.co/Fq0dJoXrYh pic.twitter.com/GBSaXEEqFE – 9:02 AM